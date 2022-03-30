Daughter granted suspended sentence in abuse of elderly mother

Mar. 30—A 60-year-old Joplin woman pleaded guilty this week to a felony assault charge pertaining to the abuse and neglect of her elderly mother and was granted a suspended sentence and probation.

Elisa A. Bedell pleaded guilty to a count of second-degree assault at a hearing Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court in a plea deal calling for the suspended sentence.

Judge David Mouton accepted the plea agreement and sentenced Bedell to eight years, with execution of the sentence suspended and the defendant placed on supervised probation for five years.

The defendant's husband, Don D. Bedell, 61, pleaded guilty to the same charge and received the same sentence in May of last year.

The couple were arrested Jan. 7, 2020, after a Joplin Police Department investigation of their alleged abuse and neglect of her 86-year-old mother. A detective who went to their residence in the 2600 block of South Kansas Avenue to check out a report of possible elderly abuse noticed an odor of urine, feces and decomposition coming from their house as she spoke to Elisa Bedell outside.

Inside, the detective purportedly cited dirty clothes strewn about the place, dirty dishes accumulating in the kitchen and cockroaches crawling about on the floors, walls and countertops. An overwhelming odor greeted her as she entered the bedroom where the mother was confined.

The mother appeared to have lain on one side of the bed so long that it had collapsed on that side. The detective described the bed as filthy and noticed that the mother had developed severely infected bedsores and wounds, and was showing signs of kidney failure, according to a probable-cause affidavit.

The mother was removed from the home and taken to Freeman Hospital West for treatment, and her daughter's power of attorney with respect to her mother's affairs was revoked in Jasper County Circuit Court.