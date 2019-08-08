My daughter is healthy today because of a liver transplant system that no longer exists

When I was expecting my daughter, Evelyn, I eagerly anticipated her first year of life. I imagined celebrating every milestone — bonding with her as a newborn, seeing her smile for the first time, saying her first word.

I didn’t think of feeding tubes, long hospital stays or an organ transplant. For Evelyn, the first year has included all this and more. But thanks to a short-lived change in the way liver donations were allocated to patients in need, my daughter received a liver transplant on May 20 and now has a better chance to live a full life.

I am so grateful, yet also disheartened, because the allocation policy that resulted in a transplant for Evelyn was gone just days after it was rolled out. That means another mom like me might not receive that phone call with good news.

Evelyn — or “Pickle,” as her dad calls her — came into this world in March 2018 at just 34 weeks, weighing less than 3 pounds. She spent her first month in the hospital and, just a month after we brought her home, we found out why. Genetic testing revealed she had Alagille syndrome, a genetic disorder that can affect the liver, heart and other parts of the body. The most common characteristic of Alagille syndrome is liver damage caused by abnormalities in the bile ducts. In December, we received the news that baby Evelyn needed a liver transplant.

Evelyn Yargar after her transplant in July 2019, in Charleroi, Pennsylvania. More

Our family moved nearer to UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh. While we don’t have any immediate family nearby, moving meant we were closer if and when the call came to let us know that a liver was available for Evelyn.

A better policy saved my daughter's

When Evelyn was added to the organ donation wait list in April, it was under the liver allocation policy in place at that time, which was map-based and allocated livers within 11 regions and 58 donor service areas.

This policy lacked any special consideration for pediatric transplant candidates. We knew it would be a waiting game and were told it would likely take three months. What we did not know was that the organization that has the federal contract to oversee the federal transplant matching system, United Network for Organ Sharing, was implementing a new policy for liver allocation.

Under the new system, the sickest patients within a 500-nautical mile circle from a donor hospital get first priority. More important for Evelyn, it also gave sick children a better chance of getting livers from other children whose lives have sadly ended too soon.

Organ donation commentary: Euthanizing patients for their organs gains frightening traction

The new 500-mile circle policy was only in effect for a little over a week, but in that period, Evelyn received her liver transplant, due in large part to this change in the allocation policy. Had it been just one week earlier or later, because of where we live we would not have received the call.

Evelyn Yargar before receiving a transplant in Pittsburgh in April 2019. More

Under the map-based system, our transplant center and the donor’s hospital were in different regions. It is possible that a less sick adult patient — one who might have been able to wait longer than Evelyn — could instead have been transplanted that day, not because of medical need but because of our address.