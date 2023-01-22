Daughter of House Minority Whip Katherine Clark facing charges of assaulting officer in Boston

The daughter of House Minority Whip and Katherine Clark (D-MA5) was arrested for allegedly assaulting an officer and defacing a monument in the Boston Common Saturday night.

Riley Dowell, who police identified as Jared Dowell, is facing charges of assault by means of a dangerous weapon, destruction or injury of personal property and damage of property by graffiti and tagging.

Boston Police say officers responded to the Common at approximately 9:30 p.m. for a protest. Responding officers allegedly found Dowell writing the phases of “NO COP CITY” and “ACAB” (All Cops Are B*******) in spray paint on the Parkman Bandstand Monument.

After placing Dowell under arrest, police say the group of 20 protestors surrounded the officers, and one officer was hit in the face, causing them to bleed from the nose and mouth.

On Sunday, Clark acknowledged her daughter’s arrest and provided a statement that reads:

“Last night, my daughter was arrested in Boston, Massachusetts. I love Riley, and this is a very difficult time in the cycle of joy and pain in parenting. This will be evaluated by the legal system, and I am confident in that process.”

Boston 25 News has reached out to Boston Police for more information regarding the alleged weapon Dowell used but they did not provide any further details.

Dowell is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court.

