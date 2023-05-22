His daughter was killed by a boyfriend. He now works to stop new dating violence victims

WAYLAND — The father of an 18-year-old Wayland woman who was killed in 2011 by a man with whom she recently broke off a relationship is trying to educate as many young people as possible about the signs and dangers of dating violence.

Malcolm Astley co-founded the Lauren Dunne Astley Memorial Fund in honor of his daughter, who was murdered on July 3, 2011, by her ex-boyfriend, Nathan Fujita.

Fujita was convicted and is serving life in prison without any chance of parole.

"Violence among intimate partners is a horrendous problem," said Astley. "There are two to three murders a day, mostly girls and women."

Malcolm Astley poses with a portrait of his daughter, Lauren Dunne Astley, in 2019.

To help educate children and teens, the Foundation produced a 20-minute video, "Understanding and Preventing Relationship Violence," which will debut Wednesday at Wayland High School from 7:30-9:30 p.m.

"We've been working on the video for about a year now, trying to come up with a brief presentation," said Astley. "It's brief, but powerful, and it focuses on dating violence and how to recognize it."

A life cut short: Virtual memorial service planned for Wayland's Lauren Dunne Astley

Thirteen dating violence specialists on video

The video features 13 specialists in dating violence and related issues. One of them is James Gilligan, a psychiatrist who has worked in Massachusetts prisons with violent offenders.

"What he found is under all of that violence and bravado and toughness, there is shame," said Astley. "That's a big part of all this."

'Lauren, we miss you': Wayland High dedicates mosaic to slain 2011 graduate

Astley said it's important to educate young people about dating violence — both boys and girls — before anything troubling happens.

Don't wait to have discussions on boundaries, consent

"We believe it's material to present it in age-appropriate ways, with discussions on boundaries and consent, and it really should start in kindergarten," said Astley. "If you wait, it's like building a skyscraper from the top on down, rather than from the foundation on up. This is an effort to pull people together, both adults and youth."

The goal of the video is to build awareness about relationship and breakup violence, to promote discussion among all age groups and to help identify contributing causes of violence, to help viewers understand the root of the violence and to create tools for preventing violence.

"This video is short, but intense," Astley said.

Those interested in attending are asked to RSVP by emailing malcolmastley@icloud.com.

