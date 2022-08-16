Daughter killed, mother injured as they walked up street, police say

An early morning shooting on Aug. 16 left a daughter dead and her mother shot.

Cedartown Police said around 3 a.m. the two along with a man were walking near East Gibson St. when a car approached them and begin to shoot at them.

The man who was with them was able to escape the gun fire and was unharmed. Officers found the daughter, in her late 20s, dead. The mother of the daughter was shot in her face but survived.

Police arrested 57-year-old Randy McClarity less than an hour after the shooting and charged him with murder, malice murder, and 3 counts of aggravated assault.

Channel 2 Action News does not know the reason behind the shooting but police said the three victims and the suspect knew each other.

Cedartown Police Department and the GBI are investigating the incident.

