Daughter-in-law's conspiracy indictment comes years after killing of Austin jeweler Ted Shaughnessy

In March 2018, Nick Shaughnessy talked to law enforcement after his father, Theodore Shaughnessy, owner of Gallerie Jewelers in Austin, was found shot and killed inside his southwestern Travis County home. Shaughnessy and his girlfriend Jaclyn Alexa Edison were charged after his death.

Four years since gunmen entered the Shaughnessy household and fatally shot Ted Shaughnessy while his wife, Corey, tried to shoot back and took cover in a closet, the final defendant in the case has been indicted on a felony conspiracy charge.

A Travis County grand jury has indicted Shaughnessy's 22-year-old then-daughter-in-law, Jaclyn Edison, on a charge of conspiracy to commit capital murder. If she is convicted or pleads guilty to the crime, Edison will face five to 99 years in prison.

Her attorney, Bill Hines, did not return an email or phone call seeking comment.

At the time of the March 2, 2018, shooting attack, Edison was married to Nicolas Shaughnessy, whom investigators later accused of plotting to kill his father. Nicolas Shaughnessy told people that he could gain as much as $8 million in life insurance and property after the killing, an arrest affidavit says.

Jaclyn Edison was arrested May 30, 2018. She and her then-husband, Nicolas Shaughnessy, conspired to have his parents killed, investigators have said.

He later pleaded guilty to murder and was sentenced last April to 35 years in prison — a plea deal that Corey Shaughnessy, his mother, found acceptable but other family members said was too lenient.

The two men in the case, who investigators say Nicolas hired as hitmen, also pleaded guilty to murder and were also sentenced to 35 years in prison last year.

After her father-in-law's death, Edison cooperated with investigators and told them that Nicolas Shaughnessy had planned the killing. She said that he told her, days before the crime, that he had found someone in a club who agreed to take the job, according to arrest affidavits.

Detectives found cell phone texts between Nicolas and Jaclyn on Feb. 23 and 24, 2018, in which Nicolas said he was working hard and "they won't budge," an affidavit for her arrest states. Nicolas then wrote, "I'm not their only client, love."

Jaclyn responded, "Do they want $50K or not" and "We can't afford to pay half before," the affidavit says. Nicholas responded, "We will see." Minutes later, Jaclyn wrote, "I'm sure their casual jobs are around 10." Nicolas said he was "working on it," and she replied, "OK. Please be careful."

The Shaughnessy family: Ted, Corey and Nick.

Jaclyn Edison was originally charged with criminal solicitation of capital murder, which carries a punishment of up to life in prison.

Corey Shaughnessy was "pleased to hear that, finally, the fourth party had been officially indicted," said Corey's attorney, Steve Brittain.

"My client does not totally understand why it took the length of time it did," Brittain added. "She feels Jackie Edison was part of this."

After one of the hitmen was sentenced through a virtual video call a year ago, a court employee read a statement from Corey Shaughnessy aloud.

Nicolas Shaughnessy and Jaclyn Edison stayed with Corey after the murder, she said in the statement.

"They lived with me in our home — mine and Ted's," she wrote. "They ate the food that I brought and cooked for them. They wore the clothes and the shoes that I bought for them. They planned their future of profiting from the business that Ted and I had built for over 20 years. They took everything that I had to give, after failing to take my life."

