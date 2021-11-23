Daughter of Malcolm X found dead in Brooklyn, officials say

Malikah Shabazz, one of six daughters of slain civil rights activist Malcolm X, was found dead Monday at her Brooklyn home, police said.

Shabazz, 56, was found unresponsive in her home in Midwood on Monday afternoon, and the death is not deemed suspicious, an NYPD spokesperson said. Police responded shortly after 4:30 p.m., and emergency services were already at the scene.

Shabazz's daughter had called 911, police said.

Her death was reported earlier Monday by NBC New York. The medical examiner told the station she was found unresponsive and was pronounced dead.

Malcolm X was slain in 1965. Last week two men convicted of killing him were exonerated.

The convictions against Muhammad Aziz and Khalil Islam were thrown out Thursday. They had always maintained their innocence. Islam died in 2009.

Malikah Shabazz, one of twins, was born after their father was slain.

Their mother was pregnant with them when Malcolm X was fatally shot at the Audubon Ballroom in New York City, where hundreds had gathered to hear him speak, on Feb. 21, 1965.