Daughter of Mass. Rep. Katherine Clark gets 1 year probation after assault charge on police officer

The daughter of Massachusetts Rep. Katherine Clark was sentenced to a year of probation on Wednesday on conditions that she write a letter of apology to the Boston Police officer she is accused of assaulting during a protest on Boston Common in January.

Riley Dowell, of Melrose, was charged with assault and battery on a police officer, vandalizing property, tagging property, vandalizing a historic monument, and resisting arrest, according to the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office. Dowell was 23 at the time of the arrest.

Police say Dowell participated in an anti-police protest in Boston and struck an officer who approached her in the face. They also say she was seen on video defacing a public monument with spray paint.

Dowell pleaded not guilty to the assault and vandalism charges.

The case against her will be considered resolved if she completes her probation, which requires 30 hours of community service, an apology letter to the officer, and paying back the city for the cost of cleaning up her graffiti.

