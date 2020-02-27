Daughter of Mexico drug lord 'El Mencho' busted trying to see brother 'El Menchito' in court

The daughter of the alleged Mexican drug cartel boss known as "El Mencho" was arrested in Washington while trying to see her brother, who was extradited to the U.S. last week to face drug charges, law enforcement officials told NBC News.

Jessica Oseguera Gonzalez was arrested on the property of the federal courthouse Wednesday by DEA agents and U.S. Marshal deputies, the officials said. The charges against her were not immediately known.

Her brother, Rubén Oseguera-González, known as "El Menchito," arrived in the U.S. last week. He had been fighting extradition since his 2015 arrest in Mexico.

U.S. officials have described Ruben Oseguera-Gonzalez as a former second-in-command of the fast-growing and ultra-violent Jalisco New Generation Cartel.

The cartel is run by the siblings’ father, Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, who is considered one of Mexico’s most wanted fugitives. The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) has a $10 million reward for information leading to the arrest of the man known as El Mencho, who has been charged with drug trafficking offenses in Washington and Mississippi.

Rubén Oseguera-González has pleaded not guilty to drug trafficking and weapons charges. He's accused of distributing cocaine and methamphetamine in the U.S. from 2007 to February 2017 and using a gun during his alleged trafficking activities.

At his detention hearing Wednesday, Oseguera-Gonzalez agreed to be held without bail but his attorney reserved the right to argue the matter at a future court appearance, records show.

Reached Thursday, his lawyer declined to comment.

In an interview with the Mexican newspaper El Universal, the family's lawyer said U.S. authorities have no reason to arrest Jessica Oseguera Gonzalez.

"In the United States, the woman has no business at all," said attorney Victor Beltran Garcia, adding that American law enforcement is trying to "fabricate a crime she has not committed."

