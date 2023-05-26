Daughter to Ohio prison escapee: 'Please just turn yourself in before anybody gets hurt.'

The daughter of prison escapee Bradley Gillespie recorded an emotional message to her father, urging him to turn himself in.

"I want you in my life. I want you at my wedding. I don't want anything bad to happen so if you could please just turn yourself in before anybody gets hurt, I would appreciate it," Shayde Gillespie said. "We want you safe, we want you back."

Gillespie, 50, broke out of the Allen/Oakwood Correctional Facility sometime Monday or Tuesday along with James M. Lee. Lee who was captured in Henderson, Kentucky, which is about 350 miles southwest of Lima.

Authorities are searching for Bradley Gillespie, who escaped from Allen/Oakwood Correctional Facility.

The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction and the state patrol are investigating the prison break.

Warden Angela Hunsinger-Stuff disclosed that Lee and Gillespie were last seen on prison surveillance camera footage at 8:41 a.m. Monday. Seven mandated headcounts failed to flag them as missing.

It wasn't until the 11 a.m. count on Tuesday that Lee was reported missing and then after an emergency count it was determined Gillespie was gone, the warden said.

Gillespie was convicted of two murders in Paulding County. Authorities said he should be considered dangerous. Anyone who sees him or has any information regarding his whereabouts should call 911 immediately.

The U.S. Marshals Service, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Henderson police and other authorities are coordinating the manhunt for Gillespie. There is a $21,000 reward posted for information that leads to his capture.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Daughter pleads with Ohio prison fugitive to turn himself in