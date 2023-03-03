'This is my daughter, the person you murdered': Caitlyn Kaufman's mother speaks at sentencing hearing

Diane Kaufman gathered herself off a pew in Judge Angelita Blackshear Dalton's court room with several papers clasped in her hands.

She sat steady at the witness stand Friday morning and turned to face the judge and defendant Devaunte Hill. She told them about her daughter, Caitlyn Kaufman, a Nashville nurse killed in a road-rage shooting in December 2020 during her commute to work.

Caitlyn was a dedicated public servant, her mother said. A star student. Sassy at times. She had an incredible bond with her younger brother, Tyler, and called her mom at least twice a day, sometimes more. She was "the apple of her father's eye," the elder Kaufman said.

Diana Kaufman, mother of Caitlyn Kaufman, wipes away tears as she delivers her impact statement to the court during the Devaunte Hill sentencing hearing at the Justice A.A. Birch Building Friday, March 3, 2023 in Nashville, Tenn. Hill was convicted of second-degree murder for killing Caitlyn Kaufman in 2020 during a road rage shooting along I-440 in Nashville.

Diane then looked Hill in the eyes.

"This is my daughter, the person you murdered," she said.

Davidson County prosecutors and attorneys representing Hill spent two hours presenting impact statements and arguing for how many years Hill should spend in prison. Initially charged with first-degree murder, Hill was found guilty of the lesser second-degree murder during trial in January. The driver, James Cowan, was acquitted.

"There were two people in that car. One was acquitted and that makes me sick," Diane Kaufman said. "In my opinion, they're both guilty.

"I have to wonder how the jury will feel when they kill again."

Hill facing 15 to 25 years in prison

Assistant District Attorney Jan Norman said Hill should receive the maximum sentence, in part, because of his repeated history of criminal behavior, including a shooting, robbery and assault. Assistant Deputy Public Defender Georgia Sims, who represents Hill, said his childhood traumas and socioeconomic factors contributed the criminal history, and that should be considered as the judge makes her decision.

Hill faces 15 to 25 years in prison. Judge Blackshear Dalton's decision will come at a later date — after she takes the case and arguments under advisement.

December 2020: Two lives changed forever

On that December 2020 night, Kaufman was on her way to work an overnight shift at Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West. A single bullet — one of six fired at her — killed her, according to testimony heard during the trial. Hill testified during trial that his actions were impulsive, a reaction to Kaufman cutting them off on the interstate.

Hill apologizes: 'Irrational and dumb decision'

During Friday's hearing, Hill once again took the stand. He apologized to Kaufman's family and to his own.

"I know I made an irrational and dumb decision and I really would just like to apologize to Ms. Kaufman's family for my stupid behavior," he said. "I'm sorry my irrational decision resulted in the death of your daughter. She didn't deserve to die."

