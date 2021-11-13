Surprise entries create chaos in race to succeed Philippines' Duterte

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Karen Lema
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Karen Lema

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines' presidential race got more crowded with the last-minute entry of Rodrigo Duterte's long-time aide, in another twist to an election likely to be dominated by powerful family dynasties rather than reforms.

Duterte loyalist, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, registered to run for president after withdrawing his application to run for the No. 2 post, pitting himself against several rivals, including the son of late Philippine strongman Ferdinand Marcos.

Go admitted he didn't want to run against Duterte's daughter, Sara Duterte-Carpio, who made a surprise move earlier on Saturday by filing her candidacy for the vice presidency, ending months-long speculation about her 2022 election plans.

But with the deadline to switch candidates for the May 2022 polls two days away, political analysts suspect there could be more surprises and even changes in alliances in what is becoming an unpredictable election.

Duterte's communication secretary, Martin Andanar confirmed media reports that the 76-year old leader, who last month promised to retire from politics, would officially throw his hat in the vice presidential ring on Monday and run against his daughter.

"That is his plan, we don't know if that is going to change," Andanar told Reuters.

Duterte is barred by the Constitution from seeking a second six-year term, but nothing is stopping him from vying for another post.

In the Philippines, the president and the largely ceremonial position of vice president are elected separately.

Ferdinand Marcos Jr, the only son of the late dictator who ruled the Philippines for almost two decades until his 1986 overthrow, has adopted Duterte-Carpio, eldest daughter of the autocratic and capricious Duterte, to be his running mate.

Duterte-Carpio, 43, who belongs to a political party controlled by former president Gloria Arroyo, another dominant force in Philippine politics, will release a statement soon, her spokesperson, Mayor Christina Garcia-Frasco said.

"The rivalries of the political families have really been dramatised in this case," said political analyst Temario Rivera. "It looks like they are the only ones deciding on the country's fate. It is infuriating because they are making a fool of the Filipino people."

The Southeast Asian nation of 110 million people holds elections in May 2022 for positions from president down to governors, mayors and local officials. The next government faces the uphill task of reviving a pandemic-battered economy.

Before announcing her vice presidential bid, Duterte-Carpio, in an opinion poll remained the most preferred candidate to succeed Duterte, and placing second was Marcos.

Political analyst Edmund Tayao said a possible team up of Marcos and Duterte-Caprio, two powerful political families in the Philippines, could be a "game changer."

"Both of them are very popular. It is easy to assume they are the team to beat," Tayao said.

But the prospect of a Marcos-Duterte-Carpio team taking the reins of government next year has stirred anger in the human rights community.

"What is in the offing are dire threats to democracy and freedoms in the country," rights group Karapatan said.

Marcos and Go are up against other presidential aspirants, including former boxing champion Manny Pacquiao, vice president Leni Robredo, Manila mayor Francisco Domagoso, and senator Panfilo Lacson.

Duterte's former police chief turned senator Ronald dela Rosa quit the presidential race on Saturday to give way for Go.

Analysts said a loyalist successor to Duterte could insulate him from potential legal action at home or by the International Criminal Court, which is investigating thousands of killings since 2016 during his war on drugs.

His government has denied wrongdoing and has said it will not cooperate with the ICC.

(Editing by Jacqueline Wong, Lincoln Feast and Christina Fincher)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Daughter of Philippines leader files VP candidacy

    The daughter of Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte is now running for vice president, ending months of speculation about her 2022 election plans. A spokesperson for 43-year-old Sara Duterte-Carpio said she filed her candidacy on Saturday (November 13).She entered the vice presidential race by way of substitution after her political party's original candidate withdrew, her spokesperson said in a statement. She's running under the party of Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the son of the late dictator.Duterte-Carpio's decision to seek the country's No.2 job came as a surprise as she has led opinion polls throughout this year as the preferred presidential candidate. In the Philippines, president is elected separately from the vice president. The Philippines' current president, Duterte-Carpio's father, is barred by the Constitution from seeking a second six-year term. He said last month he was retiring from politics.

  • Duterte's daughter to run for VP, ally to seek presidency

    Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s daughter on Saturday registered her candidacy for vice president in next year’s elections and was chosen as the running mate of Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the late dictator's son, in an alliance that has alarmed human rights activists. Sara Duterte backed out this week from her reelection bid as mayor of southern Davao city then took the place of a largely unknown vice-presidential candidate of her political party, Lakas CMD, in a maneuver that allowed her to seek the second-highest post even after a deadline lapsed for candidates in the May 9 elections. Marcos Jr. filed his papers at the Commission on Elections last month.

  • Sara Duterte: Daughter of Philippines leader runs for vice-president

    Sara Duterte will run alongside the son of the country's former dictator, Ferdinand Marcos.

  • Philippines to require vaccination for employees working on-site

    People coming to work in offices in the Philippines will have to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or get tested frequently, the president's office said on Friday, as the country battles one of Asia's worst outbreaks. A little over a quarter of the Philippines' 110 million population has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The new rules for in-office employees will take effect from Dec. 1, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in a statement.

  • Impact on food bloggers, writers during pandemic

    Foodies on Instagram and food writers for traditional media were brought to a halt as restaurants were forced to shut down during the pandemic. But when going to restaurants is a livelihood and source of income, how do they pivot? A group of Houston foodies met up at Prey Houston to talk about it.

  • 7 takeaways from the Bears’ season heading into bye week

    There's plenty to dissect from the first nine games of the 2021 season and what it ultimately means for the Bears moving forward.

  • View Photos of the 2023 Acura Integra Prototype

    Starting at around $30,000 when it goes on sale in 2022, the Integra will offer a turbo 1.5-liter inline-four and a six-speed manual transmission.

  • Sponsored posts on SFWeekly promote 'Oriental brides' with natural 'attraction to foreign men'

    New sponsored posts appearing in SFWeekly, the online version of the recently closed periodical of the same name in San Francisco, are perpetuating Asian stereotypes in order to promote mail-order bride websites. A post published on Oct. 19, titled “Filipino Mail Order Brides: A Guide To Philippines Brides,” claims Filipino women are “loyal to their core,” “can’t wait to become [mothers]” and are “absolute pros when it comes to home cooking.”

  • Boris Johnson has secret exit to leave Downing Street ‘without being spotted’, says Dominic Cummings

    Dominic Cummings has claimed that Boris Johnson has a secret exit from his Downing Street flat to help him escape the building without officials seeing him leave.

  • 2023 Acura Integra Prototype Is a Nostalgic Power Play

    The Acura Integra prototype is finally here, and we look at its features, price, release date and images

  • ‘Licorice Pizza’ First Reactions Praise Paul Thomas Anderson’s Latest Film as ‘God Tier’ and ‘Impossibly Sweet’

    The first reactions to Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Licorice Pizza” promise a film that is a “warm, funny memory-driven coming of age fever dream” and “definitely a vibe.” Starring Alana Haim and Cooper Hoffman, the film follows the adventures of high schooler Gary Valentine (Hoffman) and Alana Kane (Haim), an enthralling woman in her 20s. Set […]

  • A trucker explains the truck-driver shortage: We're 'tired of carrying the country on our backs'

    "People have been forced to seek alternative forms of employment in order to be able to provide for their families," a truck driver said.

  • Watch live: Jack Ciattarelli concedes NJ governor race to Phil Murphy

    Jack Ciattarelli, the Republican nominee for governor, is expected to concede the race to Democratic incumbent Phil Murphy on Friday. Watch live here.

  • Taiwan Chosen to Host WorldPride 2025

    “This is the beginning of a 4-year journey that we plan to ignite change in Asia ... and to advance human rights in the world.”

  • Rep. Cindy Axne announces 2022 plans

    Rep. Cindy Axne announces 2022 plans

  • Economist magazine says Hong Kong rejects journalist's visa renewal

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -The Economist said on Saturday that Hong Kong declined to renew the visa of one its journalists, urging the city to maintain foreign media access as concerns grow about media freedoms in the global financial hub. Zanny Minton Beddoes, editor in chief, said in a statement https://press.economist.com/story/15283/statement-from-the-economist the magazine was proud of correspondent Sue-Lin Wong's journalism and regretted the decision by the immigration authorities, which it said was given without explanation. "We urge the government of Hong Kong to maintain access for the foreign press, which is vital to the territory's standing as an international city," Beddoes wrote.

  • Whataburger Field improvements approved

    The Corpus Christi City Council has voted to approve $701,000 in improvements for Whataburger Field.

  • President Biden To Visit Woodstock, New Hampshire To Promote Infrastructure

    President Joe Biden is coming to New Hampshire next week.

  • Canelo Alvarez vs. Caleb Plant replay: date, time, how to watch

    Canelo Alvarez vs. Caleb Plant replay: date, time, how to watch.

  • Godfather of Bodybuilding Charles Glass Breaks Down an Arm-Building Superset

    'The Godfather of Bodybuilding' Charles Glass shares a superset workout focused on the biceps and triceps muscles to build up a solid pump.