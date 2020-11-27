A daughter’s plea as pandemic hits NC prisons: ‘My father was not sentenced to die’

Brittany McGee
·7 min read

Ashley Jackson sits on the cream-colored sofa, talking with a visitor when her phone lights up as a call comes in. She smiles.

“This is my father,” she whispers, politely signaling the end of the conversation.

Ashley puts the phone on speaker, and an automated female voice announces an incoming prepaid call from Orrin Jackson, an inmate in a federal prison. Before Ashley can say anything, the voice warns her the call is being recorded and subject to monitoring. Then, it asks whether she would take the call.

She accepts.

Ashley and Orrin exchange greetings, in the automatic way people do on phone calls.

“Everything all right?” Orrin asks his daughter over the noise of North Carolina’s Butner Federal Correctional Complex in the background.

“I’m good,” Ashley chuckles, before explaining that she has company.

This monitored form of communication with her father is the only thing Ashley has ever known. Orrin, along with his brother and nephew, were arrested and sentenced to life on drug and weapons charges when she was six months old.

She’s 31 now and has no memories of her father outside of prison.

In the face of learning that Butner has the highest number of COVID-19-related inmate deaths in the federal prison system, Ashley renewed her efforts over the summer to get her incarcerated family members released.

“My father was not sentenced to die,” she recites.

Orrin is allowed to go out to recreation for an hour and a half every other day. He spends much of his time reading books that give him more perspective about his situation. Ashley has a copy of “The New Jim Crow” by Michelle Alexander that he sent to her at the start of the pandemic.

“Things have been hectic as you can imagine — but things are going according to plan and I do not think it will be long now,” Orrin wrote on a pink slip of paper preserved inside the front cover of the book, confident that the new push to reduce his sentence and be released will be a success.

Orrin was on lockdown 23 hours a day at the start of the pandemic. He heard news of how the virus was devastating communities outside the prison, and wanted to check on all of his loved ones. His anxiety increased due to the fact that he could only call twice a week for five minutes.

“By the time you got the conversation going, it is time to go,” he said.

When she learned about the first COVID-19 death, Ashley called the prison to ask about what was being done to keep her father safe. There was no real answer for her question. Her voice shakes as she talks about the fear she got whenever a new death was announced, not knowing if her father was safe.

A couple of years ago, Ashley began working in a leadership role for North Carolina in the advocacy group for children of incarcerated parents, We Got Us Now. The organization released four demands they want to see implemented to protect their parents from COVID-19: immediate clemency for the elderly and sick; free communications; a real-time notifications system that includes mobile notifications; and sanitation measures that include hand sanitizer.

In May, the ACLU along with other organizations in a coalition filed a class-action lawsuit calling for the release of vulnerable inmates and safer conditions. However, a federal judge ruled that there was not enough evidence showing the prison was treating inmates unconstitutionally with its response to COVID.

Phone calls, letters and gifts

Orrin was charged with selling crack cocaine in addition to weapons charges and is serving an 80-year sentence. When he turned himself in, he didn’t think it would be the last time he would kiss his daughter goodbye as a free man.

Communication became something the two learned to cherish over the years.

Outside of visits, all they had were phone calls, letters and the gifts Orrin would send her. In a letter sent in early April, at the start of the pandemic, Orrin wrote that the atmosphere in the prison is not normal, but everyone is making the best out of the situation.

The bulk of his letter is focused on her.

He hopes that she is social distancing. He jokes that she is probably thriving because she’s a “loner.” He acknowledges the burden his incarceration has put on her and daydreams that at this point in her life he should be scaring some knucklehead away from her.

Mostly, he just wants his daughter to know he loves her.

“I wanted this relationship that I have with you because I did not want to be a stranger when I came home,” Orrin wrote.

Arrested in 1990, Orrin, his brother, Cecil Jackson, and his cousin, Eric Whitener, were sentenced during the height of mass incarceration. According to the ACLU, in 1990, the average federal drug sentencing for crack cocaine offenses was 49 percent higher for African Americans than for white people.

Theodore Shaw, a criminal justice policy expert and the director of the UNC Center for Civil Rights, said mass incarceration can be blamed, in part, due to Congress placing a steeper penalty on crack cocaine than on the powder.

“Black people are disproportionately arrested for drug violations, they are disproportionately charged for drug violations, they are disproportionately prosecuted for drug violations,” Shaw said. “And a disproportionate number of white violators are allowed to go into diversion and treatment programs.”

African Americans are disproportionately convicted and given longer sentences than white people. Black people account for 38 percent of the prison population despite being 13.4 percent of the U.S. population. According to the Bureau of Justice Statistics, one in three Black men is likely to be incarcerated in their lifetime.

For Ashley, these statistics only add to the worrisome situation for her father and other Black incarcerated persons. The CDC reports that racial and ethnic minority groups have been disproportionately affected by COVID-1.

This fact, along with the thought that Orrin is no longer a young man increases Ashley’s fear.

Are they safe?

Close quarters and no sanitizer

Ashley knows that prisons are filthy.

Prisoners can’t have hand sanitizer. They’re in close quarters. Butner Prison is in the news for its high number of cases. And there was no news coming directly from her father or the prison. Ashley is his only daughter, and her support network is aging.

“It’s not like I have siblings to help carry this weight,” she said. “It’s hard.”

The pandemic isn’t over, and Ashley’s ultimate goal is to push for Orrin’s release. She has been trying to work with U.S. Attorney Andrew Murray, hoping he will be able to help her father. A change.org petition she posted that features an open letter from Orrin to Murray has over 1,400 signatures.

Both she and Orrin have been making plans for his release. She has financial power of attorney for her father, so she is confident she could find him housing upon release and ensure that all his needs are met.

Conditions inside the prison have improved since the start of the pandemic.

The schedule has been modified, allowing prisoners the chance to come out more often. Orrin says the prisoners have been educated on the things they should do to limit the spread and were provided with masks. However, he is cognizant that social distancing inside a prison is difficult with multiple opportunities for the virus to spread, such as the open showers.

Orrin says there has not been a case in the building he is housed in that he knows of, but according to the Bureau of Prisons, the Butner complex has had over 600 inmates test positive for COVID-19 and 17 inmates die from the virus to date.

“Just because my father is in prison, doesn’t mean he’s a horrible person,” Ashley said. “He’s an amazing father, brother, and friend.”

Latest Stories

  • In Thanksgiving Message, Trump Says ‘We’re Like a Third-World Country’ Because He Lost Election

    In a surprise news conference on Thanksgiving Day, President Trump took questions from the press for the first time since losing re-election—but he doubled down on his “rigged” election claims and appeared to deny the reality that his presidency is ending, saying it will be “very hard” for him to concede to Joe Biden.“I think it’s not right he’s trying to pick a Cabinet,” Trump complained after railing against the supposed “massive fraud” that he claims gave Biden victory.Reiterating his claims of voter fraud in Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Georgia despite the fact that state authorities have already certified the election results in those states, Trump appeared to become combative when asked if he would concede if the Electoral College votes for Biden on Dec. 14. Although he eventually did say he would exit the White House if the vote were not in his favor, that answer came after he first repeatedly cast doubt on the Electoral College and election in general. “It’s going to be a very hard thing to concede. Because we know there was massive fraud,” he said when first asked if he would concede. Pennsylvania Certifies Biden as Winner, Driving Stake in Trump’s Legal Effort“Time isn’t on our side … this was a massive fraud, this should never take place in this country, we’re like a third-world country,” he said, suggesting that faulty vote-counting machines gave Biden millions of extra votes.Asked a second time if he would concede if the Electoral College votes for Biden, Trump responded, “Well if they do they made a mistake,” before saying it’s a “possibility” and scolding a reporter who pressed him on the issue: “Don’t talk to me that way, you’re just a lightweight.”Asked by another reporter if he would “leave this building” if the Electoral College elects Biden, he said, “Certainly, I will.”While Trump and his legal team have repeatedly looked to throw out votes in states that Joe Biden carried, none of their challenges have proved successful.Key states such as Michigan, Pennsylvania and Georgia—all of which Trump carried in 2016, before flipping blue this year—certified their results this week, ensuring they will send a Democratic slate of voters to the Electoral College. Wisconsin and Arizona, two more states that flipped to Biden, are set to certify their results next week.“Massive fraud has been found. We’re like a third world country,” Trump said, before launching back into allegations of voter fraud that have been repeatedly rebuffed in court and by state election officials of both parties.“I did so well ... that they didn’t know what to do,” he said at one point of election results in Georgia, claiming that ballots for him were “thrown away.”“I don’t know what is going to happen. I know one thing, Joe Biden did not get 80 million votes. And I got 74 million but there were many ballots thrown away, so I got much more than that. But I got 74 million, 74 million is 11 million more than I got last time. … And it’s millions more than Hillary Clinton got.”Underneath all of the bravado, Trump at one point slipped up and blasted “the Biden administration,” apparently inadvertently recognizing Biden’s win.While Trump has refused to concede and maintained that somehow, he would win states he had already lost, his administration has relented behind the scenes.Earlier this week, Emily Murphy, the head of the General Services Administrations—a Trump appointee—signed off on a letter officially allowing the presidential transition to begin. Murphy had previously refused to do so, a partisan move from a historically non-partisan agency.Even Trump appeared to have a moment of clarity Thursday regarding a potential COVID-19 cure and his future (or lack thereof) in the White House.“Don’t let Joe Biden take credit for the vaccine,” he said.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Operator of notorious South Korean online sex trafficking ring sentenced to 40 years

    A South Korean court has sentenced the operator of a vast online sex trafficking ring to 40 years in prison in a case that outraged the nation. Cho Ju-bin, 25, oversaw a group of 38 accomplices who befriended and then blackmailed at least 74 women into sharing explicit videos that were then posted in pay-per-view internet chat rooms. Sixteen of the victims were less than 16 years old, the age of consent in South Korea. The Seoul Central District Court on Thursday found Cho guilty of violating laws to protect minors from sexual abuse and of making a profit from producing and selling abusive footage, Yonhap News reported. Indicted on 14 criminal charges, including inducing another person involved in the trafficking ring to rape a teenage girl and concealing more than £70,000 in criminal proceeds, prosecutors had initially demanded a life sentence on the grounds of the “irreperable damage” Cho had caused his victims. They had also requested that he be obliged to wear an electronic monitoring device for 45 years. In a petition to the court, one of the women said Cho, who had worked in an orphanage and adopted the online name “The Doctor”, was “evil” and deserved a 2,000-year prison term. Passing sentence, the judge said: “The accused has widely distributed sexually abusive content that he created by luring and threatening many victims.” Media reports have suggested that some of the video clips showed a group of men raping a teenage girl in a motel room, while others included images of the word “slave” cut into a woman’s body. One video showed girls “barking like dogs”, the Kookmin Ilbo newspaper reported. Cho operated the chat room on the Telegram messenger service, with at least 10,000 people accessing the site and paying as much as £1,000 for access. Authorities have been tracing people who used the site and have identified serving police officers and teachers as among the users. Cho’s arrest in March sparked fury across South Korea after prosecutors initially refused to name the suspect before his trial opened. Within days, more than 5 million people had signed petitions on the home page of Moon Jae-in, the South Korean president, demanding that the authorities withdraw his right to anonymity. A committee of senior judicial officials, a psychologist and a psychiatrist weighed the public’s right to know and took the unprecedented step of naming Cho. He was then brought out in handcuffs from a police station in central Seoul to face the public. “I apologise to those that I hurt”, Cho said. “Thank you for putting a brake on the life of a devil who could not be stopped.” South Korea’s Ministry of Justice has been the target of criticism for its failure to deal with the growing use of technology to carry out sex crimes, with one ministry official admitting that the case had been “a disaster” and apologising for its “lukewarm response” to online sexual abuse cases.

  • Florida governor accused of ‘killing spree’ after extending ban on cities from imposing own mask mandates

    Miami-Dade mayor Daniella Levine Cava calls decision ‘deeply frustrating’

  • One dead after speeding minivan hits NY monument

    A woman was killed in a Thanksgiving Day crash after a speeding minivan plowed into the McKinley Monument in downtown Buffalo, New York, police said. The unidentified male driver was in critical condition after the crash Thursday morning. (Nov. 27)

  • Inching toward exit, Trump says he'll leave if Biden wins Electoral College vote

    U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he will leave the White House if the Electoral College votes for President-elect Joe Biden, the closest he has come to conceding the Nov. 3 election, even as he repeated unfounded claims of massive voter fraud. Speaking to reporters on the Thanksgiving holiday, Republican Trump said if Democrat Biden - who is due to be sworn in on Jan. 20 - is formally declared the winner by the Electoral College, he will depart the White House.

  • Trump's national security advisor and his entourage were said to be treated as 'human petri dishes' in Vietnam, as the US COVID-19 outbreak worsens every day

    Robert O'Brien's airplane crew was also not allowed to enter Vietnam and had to spend the night in Thailand, Bloomberg reported.

  • Coronavirus pandemic could wipe out 25 years of increasing gender equality, new data from UN suggests

    Economic and domestic turmoil caused by the Covid-19 pandemic could wipe out 25 years of increasing gender equality, new United Nations data suggests. Lockdowns, job losses, school closures and dwindling income from the coronavirus have seen women take on significantly greater shares of housework and childcare. Employment and education opportunities are likely to be lost and women may suffer from poorer mental and physical health. "Everything we worked for, that has taken 25 years, could be lost in a year," the UN Women deputy executive director Anita Bhatia told the BBC. Women's new burden of care posed a "real risk of reverting to 1950s gender stereotypes", she said.

  • Shawn Mendes says he used to trade sleep for 2-hour workouts out of fear that his fans would stop liking him if he wasn't in perfect shape

    The 22-year-old "Wonder" singer told British GQ that girlfriend Camila Cabello helped him to change his perspective on his body.

  • The Top 6 Black Friday Deals for Vacuums

    Cordless? Handheld? Robotic? We have you covered with all the best vacuum deals that you need to know aboutOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Biden's win hides a dire warning for Democrats in rural U.S.

    Democrats once dominated Koochiching County in the blue-collar Iron Range of northern Minnesota. “We’ve got to see if we can get the Democratic Party to moderate and accept the fact that rural Minnesota is not getting more conservative,” said Bakk, who announced last week that he would become an independent after serving 25 years as a Democrat. The party lost House seats in the Midwest, and Democratic challengers in Iowa, Kansas, Montana and North Carolina Senate races, all once viewed as serious threats to Republican incumbents, fell, some of them hard.

  • Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh assassinated

    An Iranian scientist long suspected by the West of masterminding a secret nuclear bomb programme was killed in an ambush near Tehran on Friday, likely to provoke confrontation between Iran and its foes in the last weeks of Donald Trump's presidency. The military adviser to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vowed to strike against the killers of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who died of injuries in hospital after armed assassins fired on his car, state media reported. "We will strike as thunder at the killers of this oppressed martyr and will make them regret their action," tweeted Hossein Dehghan, also a military commander. Fakhrizadeh has long been described by Western countries as a leader of a covert atomic bomb programme halted in 2003, which Israel and the United States accuse Tehran of trying to restore in secret. Iran has long denied seeking to weaponise nuclear energy.

  • Zoom nightmare come true: New Jersey school board member resigns after streaming bathroom break during meeting

    Stop taking Zoom into the bathroom. A New Jersey school board member accidentally broadcast her bathroom break during a board meeting and resigned.

  • North Korea executed people, shut capital in battle against Covid, South's spies say

    Kim Jong Un has also banned fishing and salt production at sea to prevent seawater from being infected with the virus, lawmakers were told.

  • Trump says he knows whether he'll attend Biden's inauguration but keeps decision private

    President Trump said Thursday he will "certainly" leave the White House if the Electoral College, as expected, casts its votes for President-elect Joe Biden on Dec. 14, formalizing his victory.Taking questions from reporters for the first time since the election after addressing U.S. troops stationed around the world on Thanksgiving, Trump was asked if he would depart on his own accord. "Certainly I will, and you know that," he said. The Washington Post notes it was the first explicit commitment Trump has made about vacating the White House, although his advisers have maintained he would do so for some time.That said, Trump remains determined to expose widespread voter fraud in swing states, despite there being no evidence. "It's going to be a very hard thing to concede, because we know that there was massive fraud" he said.Trump also said he's decided whether he will attend Biden's inauguration, but he wanted to keep the suspense going and refused to reveal the answer. "I don't want to say that yet," he said. Read more at The New York Times and The Washington Post.More stories from theweek.com 7 cartoons about America's COVID Thanksgiving Our parents warned us the internet would break our brains. It broke theirs instead. Why Trump's Flynn pardon could backfire

  • Germany was super-efficient at containing the coronavirus first wave  – so what's gone wrong?

    As Germany passed the grim milestone of 1million coronavirus infections on Friday, the lustre of its success against the first wave was somewhat faded. In the spring, no major country in Europe was as effective at containing the virus, and Britain and others could only look on in envy. But the second wave has engulfed Germany along with the rest of Europe, and there is no more talk of a “German exception”. Daily new infections peaked at 23,648 last week — fewer than the 33,470 recorded in the UK on Nov 12, and far fewer than France’s bleak Nov 7 record of 86,852. But unlike in other European countries, where advances in treating the virus have resulted in fewer deaths, Germany has experienced a higher daily toll in the second wave. It recorded its highest 24-hour toll since the pandemic began on Wednesday, with 410. The previous record, set on April 16, was 315. Compare that to the UK figures and it is almost as if the roles have been reversed. Britain also recorded its highest toll of the second wave on Wednesday, with 695. But it saw 1,172 deaths in 24 hours on April 20. So has Germany got its response wrong this time, or has the virus just caught up with it? In part, there may simply be more deaths this time because there are more infections, say scientists.

  • Texas Supreme Court denies Republicans’ petition to throw out more than 100,000 drive-thru votes

    Group of Republicans had sought invalidation of drive-thru votes, claiming they violated federal law

  • A bride wore a gold wedding dress with a plunging neckline that was covered in head-to-toe sparkles

    Karen Lima wore a sheer, backless gold Kyha Studios wedding dress that was covered in head-to-toe sparkles. She bought it without trying it on.

  • Trump snapped at a reporter quizzing him about his election defeat, saying 'Don't ever talk to the president that way'

    'You're just a lightweight ... I'm the president of the United States. Don't ever talk to the president that way,' Trump told a White House reporter.

  • World markets subdued as US trading shut for Thanksgiving

    Global stock markets were subdued on Thursday after significant gains in recent days and as U.S. trading remained closed for the Thanksgiving holiday. Investors have been in an upbeat mood this week, pushing the Dow above 30,000 for the first time, on news of the development of coronavirus vaccines and treatments. In Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 gained 0.9% to finish at 26,537.31, the highest level for the index since the collapse of the Japanese “bubble economy” nearly three decades ago.

  • Italian television programme suspended over 'tutorial' on how women should shop sexily

    An Italian television programme has been suspended after airing a segment of a model in high heels and leather shorts giving a tutorial on how women should go supermarket shopping in a sexy and provocative way. MPs from across the political spectrum called for an explanation of how the segment was allowed to air on RAI, the national broadcaster, while campaigners said it was highly offensive and put the cause of feminism in Italy back by decades. The programme was ridiculed on social media, with many Italians saying it represented a hopelessly outdated view of the role of women in society and expectations of how they should behave. Compounding the criticism was the fact that the programme, called Detto Fatto (Said and Done), aired on Tuesday, on the eve of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.