Daughter pleads guilty to mother's murder in Tupper Lake

Mar. 17—MALONE — A Tupper Lake woman who allegedly killed her mother during an argument has pleaded guilty to felony second-degree murder in Franklin County Court.

Alexa J. "Alaska" Gallagher, 26, of Tupper Lake appeared before Franklin County Judge Craig P. Carriero Friday and admitted she stabbed her mother, Melissa A. "Missy" Guisewhite, 52, once with a knife, causing the older woman's death.

Gallagher accepted a plea agreement that calls for a sentence of 19 years to life.

The incident occurred on July 28, 2022, at their home at 50 Lakeview Ave. in the Village of Tupper Lake.

Tupper Lake Village Police and New York State Police responded to the residence around 1 p.m., and found Guisewhite deceased. Guisewhite had called 911 but was killed before police arrived.

Gallagher fled on foot after the crime, and State Police and State Forest Rangers found her hiding in a vacant nearby home.

Guisewhite and Gallagher had moved to the house in Tupper Lake in 2017 from Harrisburg, Penn. with Guisewhite's husband, Mark. Guisewhite worked as a caregiver for elderly citizens.

Gallagher was represented by Attorney Peter Dumas of Malone. Franklin County District Attorney Elizabeth Crawford prosecuted the case.

"I extend my gratitude to all law enforcement agencies that swiftly responded to this horrific incident on July 28, 2022," Crawford said in a statement after the plea.

"Their dedication to the safety of our communities and thorough investigation resulted in the defendant pleading guilty to murder as charged. Franklin County is a safer place today."

Gallagher has been held without bail in the Franklin County Jail since her arrest.

Sentencing is scheduled for May 30, at 9:15 a.m. in Franklin County Court.

