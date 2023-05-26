Daughter posts emotional message to Ohio prison escapee as search in Kentucky continues

The daughter of prison escapee Bradley Gillespie recorded an emotional message to her father, urging him to turn himself in.

"I want you in my life. I want you at my wedding. I don't want anything bad to happen so if you could please just turn yourself in before anybody gets hurt, I would appreciate it," Shayde Gillespie said. "We want you safe, we want you back."

Gillespie, 50, broke out of the Allen/Oakwood Correctional Facility sometime Monday or Tuesday along with James M. Lee. Lee who was captured in Henderson, Kentucky, which is about 350 miles southwest of Lima.

Authorities are searching for Bradley Gillespie, who escaped from Allen/Oakwood Correctional Facility.

The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction and the state patrol are investigating the prison break.

Warden Angela Hunsinger-Stuff disclosed that Lee and Gillespie were last seen on prison surveillance camera footage at 8:41 a.m. Monday. Seven mandated headcounts failed to flag them as missing.

Search continues for inmate in KY: Police search for Ohio prison escapee in Kentucky, inmate 'considered dangerous'

It wasn't until the 11 a.m. count on Tuesday that Lee was reported missing and then after an emergency count it was determined Gillespie was gone, the warden said.

Gillespie was convicted of two murders in Paulding County. Authorities said he should be considered dangerous. Anyone who sees him or has any information regarding his whereabouts should call 911 immediately.

The U.S. Marshals Service, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Henderson police and other authorities are coordinating the manhunt for Gillespie. There is a $21,000 reward posted for information that leads to his capture.

Search focused near Kentucky boat ramp after Wednesday morning chase

Just after 3:15 a.m. Wednesday, Henderson officers observed "a stolen vehicle believed to be occupied by two escaped inmates out of Ohio," a department news release states.

Officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled. Officers pursued the vehicle until it crashed on a residential street in central Henderson - where police said the two occupants fled on foot. Police arrested Lee, who was reported to have been traveling with Gillespie, after the chase. Gillespie was able to evade capture and is still considered to be at large.

"We currently have a perimeter set up in the area of Camaro Drive and we are using (the) resources we have to locate Bradley Gillespie," the HPD news release states.

At 9:15 a.m, Kentucky authorities said they established a command post at the Hayes Boat Ramp, where investigators reportedly recovered a piece of Gillespie's clothing.

"The park is closed while multiple agencies assist in coordinating efforts to locate Bradley Gillespie," the news release states. "Please avoid the area."

Henderson law enforcement last released a public update regarding the search at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio Prison Escape: Daughter pleads with fugitive to turn himself in