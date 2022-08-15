Daughter of ‘Real Housewives’ alum Kim Zolciak-Biermann arrested for possible DUI

Ariana Biermann, the 20-year-old daughter of former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kim Zolciak-Biermann, has been arrested for possible DUI along with her boyfriend, Hudson McLeroy.

Biermann netted three misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, improper/erratic lane change and underage possession/purchase of alcohol and was released on $5,120 bond. McLeroy, also 20, was accused of driving under the influence, providing a minor with alcohol, and violating his driver’s-permit conditions, reported People.

“Ariana was involved in a minor fender bender,” attorney Justin Spizman of Hawkins Spizman law firm told People. “When police arrived on scene, the investigating officer immediately initiated an investigation for DUI.”

Her insistence that she hadn’t been drinking and was instead spooked by the accident, was to no avail, the attorney said.

“The officer incorrectly concluded she was impaired by alcohol,” Spizman said. “That was not the case. She wholly denies these allegations and intends to fight these charges because she is not guilty of them.”

The social media influencer, herself a reality star, was apparently the one behind the wheel, TMZ reported. McLeroy has also been bonded out.

Zolciak-Biermann, Ariana’s mother, appeared on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” from 2008 to 2013 and again as a mentor “friend of the housewives” for its 10th season, from 2017 to 2018.

Since 2011, she has been married to retired NFL pro Kroy Biermann and had kids Kroy Jagger, 10, Kash Kade, 9, and 8-year-old twins Kaia Rose and Kane Ren, according to People. Ariana Biermann has a 25-year-old big sister, Brielle Briermann, as well.