Daughter of reputed Mexican drug lord sentenced in US

·1 min read

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A daughter of alleged Mexican drug lord Nemesio Oseguera was sentenced Friday in the United States to 2 1/2 years in prison for her role in Mexican companies designated under the “Kingpin” act, the U.S. Justice Department said.

Oseguera, better known by his alias “El Mencho,” is the reputed head of a Jalisco New Generation drug cartel.

His daughter, Jessica Johanna Oseguera Gonzalez, 34, who has dual citizenship in the U.S. and Mexico, pleaded guilty to the charges in March. She was sentenced during a court hearing in Washington.

Under the act, the U.S. Treasury Department designates companies as aiding narcotics traffickers, usually by laundering money for them, and prohibits Americans from dealing with them. Oseguera Gonzalez was listed as an owner or executive of several such businesses.

Her brother Ruben, known as “El Menchito,” previously pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy to distribute large quantities of cocaine and meth, and weapons charges. If convicted, he faces at least 15 years in prison.

The elder Oseguera remains a fugutive, with the U.S. government offering $10 million for information leading to his arrest.

Recommended Stories

  • Police: Florida supermarket gunman made threats before shooting

    The gunman had posted on social media that he wanted to kill people and children, police said.

  • ‘I started a revolution.’ Capitol riot filing reveals phone calls of Olathe Proud Boy

    “We stormed the Capitol Building, we rushed that s---, we took that house back,” Olathe Proud Boy William Chrestman said in a phone call after the Jan. 6 riot, according to a new court filing.

  • Local high school boys soccer star named Gatorade Texas player of the year

    Bryce Boneau finished with 18 goals and 19 assists, and will be headed to Notre Dame.

  • Mexico's Clip hits unicorn status after SoftBank investment

    The company was the first in Mexico to receive funding from SoftBank's Latin America fund in 2019. The latest investment round amounted to $250 million, Clip said. The resources will help Clip "grow aggressively" in Mexico, Chief Executive Adolfo Babatz said in a statement.

  • Trump administration subpoenaed Apple for lawmakers' data -New York Times

    The U.S. Justice Department under former President Donald Trump subpoenaed Apple Inc for data from the accounts of at least two Democrats on the House of Representatives Intelligence Committee in an attempt to find out who was behind leaks of classified information, the New York Times reported on Thursday. The records of at least a dozen people tied to the committee were seized in 2017 and early 2018, including those of Representative Adam Schiff, then the panel’s top Democrat and now its chairman, the Times said. Prosecutors under Jeff Sessions, the first attorney general in Trump's Republican administration, were seeking to find the sources behind media reports about contacts between Trump associates and Russia, the Times said.

  • Wife of drug kingpin El Chapo pleads guilty to federal charges

    Emma Coronel Aispuro is being held without bond and will be sentenced in September.

  • Volkswagen U.S. CEO meets with EPA administrator on EVs

    Volkswagen AG's top U.S. executive met with the head of the Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday to talk about electric vehicles and the push toward cleaner cars as the Biden administration works to revise vehicle emissions rules. Scott Keogh, president and chief executive of Volkswagen Group of America, spoke with EPA Administrator Michael Regan and reaffirmed the company's support for an emissions deal with California.

  • Sixers react to Ben Simmons losing out on DPOY award to Rudy Gobert

    The Philadelphia 76ers react to Ben Simmons losing out on Defensive Player of the Year to Rudy Gobert.

  • Tottenham and Everton in the hunt to sign Uruguay forward Diego Rossi

    Tottenham Hotspur and Everton are both interested in signing Uruguayan forward Diego Rossi. The 23 year-old is expected to cost around £10 million and is currently playing for Los Angeles FC in American Major League Soccer. Although he has played for his country through all the age groups up until Under-23s, Rossi is not yet a full international although he has been included in senior squads. Armenia, where his mother’s family come from, have attempted to call him up. Rossi’s father is of Italia

  • Wife of 'El Chapo' could face decade in U.S. prison after guilty plea

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The wife of Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, Emma Coronel Aispuro, on Thursday pleaded guilty in a U.S. federal court to helping her husband run the Sinaloa cartel, charges that could lead to more than a decade in prison. Clad in a green jumpsuit and wearing a white face mask, Coronel appeared before U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras in Washington, D.C., and pleaded guilty to three counts of conspiring to distribute illegal drugs, conspiring to launder money and engaging in financial dealings with the Sinaloa drug cartel. As part of her plea agreement, she also admitted to conspiring to helping her husband escape in 2015 from Altiplano, a Mexican maximum security prison.

  • These Miami Republicans can help GOP move past Trump’s ‘Build the wall’ on immigration | Editorial

    In a not-so-distant past, Republicans looked at immigration reform beyond the chants of “Build the wall.”

  • Investigators find nearly $200K in cash, fentanyl inside a Central Kentucky home

    Jessamine County investigators on Wednesday seized nearly $200,000 in fentanyl pills and cash after executing a search warrant on a local home, according to the Jessamine County sheriff’s office.

  • Leon Edwards plans to use Nate Diaz to vault toward title shot

    Edwards believes he — and not Colby Covington — deserves the next shot at Kamaru Usman for the UFC welterweight belt.

  • Emma Coronel Aispuro: Wife of El Chapo pleads guilty to drugs charge

    Emma Coronel Aispuro is accused of helping her kingpin husband run a drug smuggling cartel.

  • North Miami Beach officer, woman injured in shooting after hit-and-run, police say

    A North Miami Beach officer has been hospitalized after being struck by a hit-and-run driver, police say.

  • Pederson, Rizzo, Contreras homer as Cubs beat Cardinals 8-5

    Anthony Rizzo could feel the fans hanging onto each pitch as he fouled off one after another. When he finally launched one over the right-field wall on the 14th pitch of his at-bat, Wrigley Field rocked in a way it hadn't in years, with a near-capacity crowd on its feet and roaring. “It was incredible,” Rizzo said.

  • Donald Trump says he’s ‘writing like crazy’ amid claims he is jealous over Pence book deal

    The ex-president said he’s turned down two book deals

  • Heffernan: Reports of QAnon's death aren't exaggerated

    The QAnon phenomenon has burned bright, but it's fading fast. Are we ready for what will take its place?

  • Kim Kardashian reveals she failed baby bar again amid Kanye West divorce

    In the highly anticipated finale of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian revealed she failed the baby bar again amid her divorce to rapper Kanye West. As theGrio previously reported, Kim Kardashian’s journey to becoming a lawyer has been filled with some natural speed bumps. While filming the final season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians and going through a very public divorce from her husband, Kanye West, the reality TV star was in the process of taking the “baby bar” exam.

  • At El Salvador's Bitcoin Beach, a glimpse of crypto economy

    After El Salvador’s congress made the bitcoin legal tender this week, eyes turned to this rural fishing village on the Pacific coast. Known to surfers for its pounding waves, El Zonte has had the cryptocurrency in its economy for the past year. Bitcoin already was legal to use in El Salvador but its acceptance was voluntary, so the legislation passed late Tuesday now requires all businesses — except those without the technology — to accept payment in bitcoin.