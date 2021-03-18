Daughter of senator identified as NYC racist rant suspect

The suspect wanted for an ugly, racist rant in a New York City cab has come forward, and her identity is just as shocking as the hate she spewed.

Video Transcript

- Tonight, a profound development in that racist rant from a woman in New York City last weekend. In the middle of a hate crime avalanche against Asian-Americans, the woman spewing vile against an Asian woman. Turns out the woman comes from a well-known political family. And she's a well-known human rights advocate.

So why and how did this happen? With an Eyewitness News exclusive, here's CeFaan Kim.

CEFAAN KIM: Oh, you're gonna cover your face now? You're ashamed.

- It is the ugly racist rant in a New York City cab that went viral.

- Say that racist [MUTED] again. You was like, communist China?

MAURA MOYNIHAN: Oh, it's not where you're from?

CEFAAN KIM: The question so many have been asking though-- where is she from and who is she?

It turns out she lives right here near where the incident occurred on Sunday at 22nd and 1st Avenue. She is neighbors with her victims, but she isn't just any ordinary neighbor.

Maura Moynihan, the daughter of the late Senator Daniel Patrick Moynihan, admitting to us today she is the woman seen in the video. This is her at the unveiling of the Moynihan Train Hall back in January.

Eyewitness News traced her face mask back to a performing arts theater in Woodstock, where on its website we found posts like this. "We know who it is. I will never speak to her again."

Multiple sources close to the investigation then confirming we had the right person. By yesterday, she had deleted her social media accounts. Multiple calls and emails to her went unanswered. Several family members would not put us in touch with her either.

[KNOCKING ON DOOR]

We even tried her at her home. Finally, today in a statement, Moynihan calling the dispute a misunderstanding saying, quote, "It had nothing whatsoever to do with any bias or racism or anti-Asian-American prejudice, as has been wrongly suggested." She says it was a dispute over a cab, denies hurling racist remarks, and goes on to say, "I have devoted most of my life to working with and for Asian people, most particularly in the cause of securing basic human rights for the Tibetan people in their continuing struggle against communist China." Yet, when confronted by the victim's husband, she didn't deny hurling a racist remark.

- Say that racists [MUTED] again. You was like, communist China?

MAURA MOYNIHAN: Oh, isn't that where you're from?

DANILE LEE: Just because she's done all these things in the past, like, does not justify what she said.

CEFAAN KIM: Moynihan goes on to say she would be happy to meet with the couple to explain.

MARIA HA: What she said wasn't apology. We don't accept that behavior at all. So I don't want to meet her. Why would I need her?

DANIEL LEE: To be told to leave this country, to go back to communist China is seriously offensive. Like, I was born here. This is my home.

CEFAAN KIM: Police say the investigation is active and ongoing.