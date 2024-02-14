Daughter shoots ‘intruder,’ but it was mom’s ex she was secretly seeing, AL cops say

A woman reported a man broke into her home and assaulted her, so her daughter shot him — but really the mom had invited him there, Alabama authorities said.

The daughter shot him three times, leaving him with life-threatening injuries, Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade told McClatchy News.

Now, both women are charged after deputies said they found evidence the mom lied about the home invasion and filed false reports with law enforcement.

The man who was shot was the woman’s ex-husband, according to AL.com and WIAT.

“She made detrimental allegations to her daughter and others that led to the shooting of (her ex-husband),” Wade wrote in a Feb. 13 news release.

McClatchy News is not identifying the suspects to protect the identity of the victim.

Calhoun County deputies responded to a call Feb. 6 to find a 47-year-old man with gunshot wounds, according to the release.

A 46-year-old woman had a restraining order against the man and reported he violated the order by appearing at her home in Alexandria and assaulting her, deputies said.

The woman told officials that she left her home after she was assaulted and spent several hours with her 24-year-old daughter before they returned to the woman’s home together.

During this time, she started texting her ex-husband that her daughter was coming home, so he might have to hide, Wade told McClatchy News in a phone interview. Her daughter didn’t know about the relationship, and the mom didn’t want to tell her, according to Wade.

The man told his ex-wife he felt like he was being “set up,” Wade said in the release.

When the mother and daughter arrived at the home, the daughter began searching for the man, believing he was still there, according to deputies. She broke down a locked door to the bedroom and shot the man in the abdomen, arm and leg, authorities reported.

As of Feb. 13, he was still in the hospital, Wade told McClatchy News.

By analyzing digital evidence, including text messages between the two, deputies found “she had allowed (the man) to be in the residence in violation of the protection order and that she was aware that he was in the residence when she and (her daughter) returned,” according to the release.

The woman was charged with false report to law enforcement and first-degree assault. Her daughter was charged with first-degree assault.

“As Sheriff, I take great caution in arresting anyone claiming to be a victim of domestic violence,” Wade wrote. “However, the facts discovered in this investigation are clear.”

Wade called the woman’s actions a “disservice” to survivors of abuse.

The two women’s attorney information is not available in Calhoun County jail records.

Calhoun County is about 70 miles northeast of Birmingham.

If you are experiencing domestic violence and need someone to talk to, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline for support at 1-800-799-7233 or text “START” to 88788.

