Daughter shoots parents, herself in yard, PA cops say. Family ‘pre-planned’ deaths

A 26-year-old woman shot and killed her parents and then herself at their Pennsylvania home, and it’s what all three of them planned, according to investigators.

Police responded to the home in West Manchester Township on the morning of Jan. 25 after three bodies were found in the backyard, according to a York County Coroner’s Office report.

Husband and wife James and Deborah Daub had been shot in the head by their 26-year-old daughter Morgan Daub, who then turned the gun on herself, the report said.

But further investigation revealed that the double-murder suicide was no spur-of-the-moment decision, and that all three family members were apparently on board with it.

“After a detailed investigation and evidence found at the scene, including communications from the family members, it was determined that the three family members had pre-planned their deaths,” the coroner’s report said.

Officials did not comment on what may have motivated the family to come up with the plan.

Given the evidence already available, no autopsies will be performed, the coroner’s office said.

The investigation into the incident is still underway, the West Manchester Township Police Department said.

“The situation is believed to be an event within the family and officers continue to investigate and collect information surrounding this tragedy,” the department said. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the friends and families of the Daubs.”

West Manchester Township is roughly 105 miles west of downtown Philadelphia.

