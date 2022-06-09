Daughter of slain couple found after 41 years
Texas authorities announce they have confirmed the finding of a woman who has been missing for more than 40 years. (June 9)
Texas authorities announce they have confirmed the finding of a woman who has been missing for more than 40 years. (June 9)
Holly was just a baby when her parents were discovered in a wooded area in 1981. She vanished, but now decades later, she was found alive and well on her late father's birthday.
"As painful as it is, at least we know," said the sister of Peggy Dodd, whose remains that were found in Fort Bend County were confirmed through new DNA technology.
Holly Marie Clouse was an infant when her parents were found murdered in a wooded area of Houston. Missing for 42 years, "Baby Holly" has now been found alive.
Connor Joe homered leading off the game, pinch-hitter Charlie Blackmon connected for a three-run shot and the Colorado Rockies beat the San Francisco Giants 5-3 on Tuesday night. Germán Márquez shook off a shaky start and struck out seven in six innings for his first road win this season. Yonathan Daza and Randal Grichuk each had two hits to help the Rockies end a four-game losing streak.
The woman was at work when investigators walked in and said her family had been searching for her for over 40 years, the Houston Chronicle reported.
MGM Resorts announced it has reached an agreement to sell the operations of Gold Strike Tunica to Cherokee Nation Entertainment Gaming Holdings for $450 million in cash.
Planning Board referred a citizen’s petition to allow chickens in the city to the City Council, hoping that an ordinance could be developed that would allow the birds in Worcester.
Stacy Lewis named Natalie Gulbis an assistant captain for the 2023 squad.
‘Jurassic World Dominion’ is in theaters on June 10.
Mental health specialists are responding to nonviolent crime in Denver's STAR program. Rates of nonviolent crime fell more than if police answered, study found.
Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Intel's hiring freeze, inflation impacting landscape services, and Procter & Gamble blaming Amy Schumer for the nationwide tampon shortage.
Black Fire forces road closures in southwestern New Mexico
The Texas Attorney General's Office provides an update on the case of Holly Marie Clouse who has been found alive four decades after her parents were found murdered in Houston.
Kanye West has broken things off with Chaney Jones after nearly five months together, a source close to the rapper tells E! News.
When the Warriors were physically dominated by the Celtics in Game 3 Wednesday night, the conversation about Golden States's lack of size resurfaced. Size was not the issue,
The U.S. Justice Department is opening a civil rights investigation into the Louisiana State Police amid mounting evidence of a pattern of racism. The agency is accused of ignoring beatings of mostly Black men, including the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene.
Woman finds father 3 decades later through DNA testing.
"It’s time to celebrate her and help millions of people dealing with mental illness and substance abuse.”
Kanye West and Chaney Jones have reportedly split after a four-month-long relationship. Here's what caused the couple's breakup.
A baby who has been missing since her parents were found dead in a wooded area in Houston in 1981 has been found, Texas authorities announced.