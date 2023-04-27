Daughter stole $300K from sick dad for plastic surgery and travel, Utah officials say

A woman in Utah was arrested after being accused of stealing almost $300,000 from her ill father and used the money to pay for cosmetic surgeries and international flights, officials said.

The 54-year-old Highland woman was arrested on April 25 after “Adult Protective Services reported she was allegedly defrauding her elderly father,” according to KTVX. When her father’s wife passed away she gained power of attorney over his finances.

Beginning in January, the woman used her father’s funds for “travel, Venmo transactions, plastic surgery, hotels and ATM withdrawals” resulting in a sum of $275,492.68, KUTV reported citing Adult Protective Services.

Officials said her father, who has dementia, was receiving $3,000 per month in Social Security, according to KSL.

McClatchy News reached out to officials for additional information on April 27 and is awaiting a response.

An arrest affidavit obtained by KSL states that in January 2021 the man’s bank account had $60,000 in it. By April 2021, the account was left with $32,055.

In May and June 2021, $8,000 was charged to the father’s account along with “multiple transactions at ATMs in Las Vegas,” according to KTVX.

Later between June and August 2021, the account was charged 375 times totaling over $54,000, according to KUTV. Another charge of $13,000 was made at a plastic surgery clinic, officials said.

The woman was arrested by South Jordan Police at the Salt Lake International Airport while returning from a trip to the Dominican Republic, KSL reported. She was booked on five counts of international financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult and five counts of theft and communications fraud.

Highland is about 30 miles southeast of Salt Lake City.

