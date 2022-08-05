Daughter used dead mom’s ID, credit card — until brother reported it, Michigan cops say

A woman accused of using her dead mother’s credit card and identity was arrested after her brother went to police, according to Michigan authorities.

The mother of a 34-year-old woman from South Boardman died recently, Michigan State Police said in an Aug. 4 news release. Soon after, the daughter began using her dead mom’s credit card, charging more then $12,000 to the card, police said.

She also used her deceased mother’s identity to apply for more credit cards, authorities said.

Officials found out about the illegal activity when the woman’s brother approached them in April.

Police said they obtained and carried out a search warrant on the woman’s residence, finding additional evidence that led to an arrest warrant being issued on July 17.

The woman turned herself in to the Kalkaska County Jail on Wednesday, Aug. 3, the release said.

She was arraigned at the district court on Wednesday and charged with one count of identity theft, one count of false statement of identity for financial transaction device, one count of stealing/retaining financial transactions device without consent and one count of false pretenses, officials said.

South Boardman is about 125 miles north of Grand Rapids.

Man stole $854,000 from employer — then had his Missouri backyard redone, feds say

KGB-linked couple accused of using dead Texas babies’ identities, Hawaii officials say

Taco Bell worker stole customers’ card numbers — and splurged on herself, SC cops say