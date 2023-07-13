Daughter uses dead mother’s insurance policy to steal $39,000, Georgia officials say

A Georgia woman collected more than $39,000 in her dead mother’s name, state officials say.

Now the 32-year-old woman, of Dallas, faces multiple charges including insurance fraud, forgery and identity theft, according to Georgia Insurance Commissioner John F. King.

In 2021, investigators said the woman filed 13 claims with her personal insurance and her mom’s insurance policy.

However, documents showed her mother, who was already deceased, received care “on an impossible range of dates,” according to investigators.

Officials determined the dates shown on the claim documents occurred after her mother’s death.

“In addition, the care facilities denied seeing [the woman’s mother] on the dates listed in her own personal claims,” King said. “In total, the suspect procured more than $39,000 from these false claims.”

Investigators didn’t release additional details but said the woman is still wanted.

Dallas is about 30 miles northwest of downtown Atlanta.

