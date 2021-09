The New York Times

WASHINGTON — The infrastructure bill that President Joe Biden hopes to get through Congress is supposed to create jobs and spur projects for companies like Anchor Construction, which specializes in repairing aging bridges and roadways in the nation’s capital. But with baby boomers aging out of the workforce and not enough young people to replace them, John M. Irvine, a senior vice president at Anchor, worries there will not be enough workers to hire for all those new projects. “I’d be surprised