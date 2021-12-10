Daughter of woman David Neal Cox admitted to killing hopeful about search for her body

Felicia Cox disappeared from the northern Mississippi town of Pontotoc in July 2007. Her brother-in-law, David Neal Cox, admitted to killing her before his November execution for a different crime, the murder of his estranged wife Kim in 2010.

Miskelly may get the answers she is looking for. David Cox, executed in Nov. 17 by lethal injection for the murder of his estranged wife, admitted before his death to killing his sister-in-law Felicia, Miskelly's mother, in 2007 and disclosed the possible location of her body, said John Weddle, district attorney for several northern Mississippi counties.

"Giving my mother a proper burial means everything to me," Miskelly said Wednesday. "I want her home and to be able to have somewhere to go visit her."

On Monday, Weddle said investigators are preparing to begin recovery efforts and Mississippi State University archeology and anthropology experts will be on-hand if remains are located. The district attorney's office did not disclose the exact location.

Felicia Cox, a mother of two, was 40 when she disappeared from the northern Mississippi city of Pontotoc in July 2007 after going to visit her sister-in-law, Kim Cox. Kim was married to Felicia's brother-in-law, David Cox.

Three years later, David Cox killed his wife and that murder led to his recent execution.

Weddle, the district attorney, said David Cox was a longtime suspect in Felicia's disappearance.

Miskelly was 18 when her mother went missing. She had hoped David Cox would provide answers about her mother's disappearance before his execution.

"I felt a relief, but it broke my heart all over again," Miskelly said about learning of his confession.

Weddle said David Cox disclosed information about his sister-in-law to his attorneys from the Mississippi Office of Capital Post-Conviction Counsel in late October and waived his attorney-client privilege after his death.

Two days after the execution, David Cox's lawyers hand-delivered his letter to Weddle's office.

Miskelly said the district attorney's office has not shared David Cox's letter with her.

On the day of Felicia's disappearance, she went to see Kim Cox at Kim's home in Pontotoc, but only David Cox was there. When Felicia Cox didn't return to her house, Kim Cox filed a missing persons report with the Pontotoc County Sheriff's Department.

Felicia's car, a 1999 Chevrolet Blazer, was found on Waldo Road in Randolph, an unincorporated community in Pontotoc. Her purse and medication were inside the locked car, according to her missing persons report.

Miskelly said her mother wouldn't go anywhere without the medicine she took for pain.

The Associated Press contributed reporting.

Reporter Mina Corpuz can be reached by email at mcorpuz@gannett.com. You can follow her on Twitter @mlcorpuz.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: David Neal Cox admitted to killing sister-in-law missing since 2007