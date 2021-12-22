‘Daughters Are Great Blessings’: Tia Mowry Reveals the Fear She Had of Becoming a Mother to a Girl, Fans Show Their Support

Tia Mowry took to Instagram on Dec. 21 and explained the most significant fear of becoming a mother to a girl.

Mowry, who has two children shared with husband Cory Hardrict, welcomed a daughter Cairo Hardrict on May 5, 2018. In the social media post, the 43-year-old shared the reason behind her distress was because of the societal pressures placed on “being a woman in this world.”

Tia Mowry opens up about the fear she had becoming a mother to a daughter while posting an upload with her 3-year-old Cairo Hardrict. @tiamowry/Instagram



Mowry wrote in the caption while also sharing behind-the-scenes takes from her family’s recent Christmas video, “I never really saw myself having a girl. I don’t know why? But I didn’t. Maybe I was afraid of the pressures that come along with being a woman in this world.”

She added that Hardrict is considered one of her “most fulfilled blessings despite her previous fears.”

“God really knew what he was doing when he blessed me with you, Cairo,” the post continued. “Raising you has been one of the most fulfilled blessings. I can’t wait to see what you become, baby girl. I’m here every step of the way! I got you!”

As fans began to view Mowry’s post, many reassured her in the comments section how priceless mother-daughter bonds are.

“Oh, daughters are great blessings. My daughter definitely is. I positive that she will make you very proud forever.”

“The most precious and priceless bond God blessed you with the most sweetest, adorable and beautiful baby girl.”

“Being a mom to a girl is a beautiful gift. We are blessed to help mold our mini me.”

“There’s nothing like a mother daughter bond.”

In addition to the bond remarks, other people complimented the star on being a great example to Hardrict. One wrote, “You are the amazing example to her.” Another said, “You’re doing a great job so far, Tia. Cairo is going to have a great woman to look up to, which you are.”

A third person stated, “What you show us… you have a strong foundation in your home. Strong women. Strong, loving male influences… I say Cairo will be a strong, independent, intelligent person… because a foundation always starts at home with her family that has her back.”

