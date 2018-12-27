Daughters hide precious voicemail in Christmas teddy bear for their dad

Some Christmas gifts will bring you to tears.
Especially this teddy bear given by two daughters to their father. By pressing a button on the bear, a very special voicemail from their late grandmother plays.
North Carolina-based Twitter user Melia, who goes by @meliatinnin, said her dad had kept the treasured voicemail on his phone, but his daughters found a different way to preserve it.
"My dad refuses to get an iphone because a voicemail from his mom that passed away won’t transfer from an android," she tweeted, "so me and my sister put it in a bear. merry christmas dad."
my dad refuses to get an iphone because a voicemail from his mom that passed away won’t transfer from an android, so me and my sister put it in a bear. merry christmas dad pic.twitter.com/m1yOOawWO9
The post sparked quite the reaction on social media, clocking in over 3 million views on Twitter. Yeah, everyone was pretty emotional.
The viral video prompted other folks on Twitter who had lost a loved one to share their own experiences with holding on to messaging and voicemails.
This isn't the only instance of family members lovingly preserving a precious voicemail in a teddy bear this Christmas. California-based Twitter user @britmgarcia posted a heartbreaking video showing her mother opening a gifted Build-A-Bear, which commemorated her late brother with a police uniform and installed voice recording.
It's truly moving.
My little brother died in the beginning of October, for Christmas I got my parents a build a bear in a police uniform (he was a cop) with his voice❤️💔 pic.twitter.com/KRzXPImhAB
— ✨𝓑𝓻𝓲𝓽𝓽𝓪𝓷𝔂✨ (@britmgarcia) December 24, 2018
Dealing with grief and loss at Christmas time is unimaginably difficult. Every little thought helps, especially if it's hidden in a teddy bear.