Daughters of possible Harvard morgue victim share mother’s legacy

The two daughters of a deceased woman whose body may have been among those allegedly desecrated by a former Harvard Medical School morgue worker still have faith in the school’s Anatomical Gift Program despite their disgust by the allegations.

Nicole MacTaggart received a letter from Harvard this week informing her that her mother, Adele Mazzone, could not be ruled out as a potential victim.

“My first reaction was anger. I was nervous. I wanted to know what happened,” MacTaggart said. “We want to know if our mom was part of it, we want to know how it happened, why it happened, why weren’t there more security measures taken.”

Former morgue manager Cedric Lodge has been federally charged, accused of stealing and selling body parts from corpses. His wife, Denise Lodge, is also accused of selling remains to a Peabody business as well as other buyers online.

MacTaggart and her sister Robyn D’Apolito told Boston 25 News they were surprised to learn their mother was named in a class action lawsuit brought in part by another family member.

The sisters said they do not want the alleged scheme or the lawsuit to define their mother’s legacy. Instead, they are focusing on their mom’s memory and sharing why they still believe in Harvard’s program.

“She always wanted to give back to people,” D’Apolito said. “She figured she had never gone to college, and so by doing that, she could give back to people and end up in a college.”

The sisters themselves believe the actions of one former worker should not tarnish the school’s program or diminish the work researchers are doing. In fact, they carry cards themselves declaring their intention to donate their own bodies to Harvard, too.

“There are billions of people in the world that could use our help,” MacTaggart said. “And if that’s what we can do by donating our organs, then that’s what it should be.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

