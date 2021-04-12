Daunte Wright was ‘accidentally’ shot dead by officer who was trying to taser him

Graeme Massie
·1 min read
&lt;p&gt;People stand on a police cruiser as protesters take to the streets after Brooklyn Center police shot and killed Daunte Wright during a traffic stop on April 11, 2021 in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota.&lt;/p&gt; (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

People stand on a police cruiser as protesters take to the streets after Brooklyn Center police shot and killed Daunte Wright during a traffic stop on April 11, 2021 in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota.

(Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Daunte Wright was “accidentally” shot dead by officer who was trying to taser him, police say.

The Brooklyn Center police chief says that the female officer meant to pull out her taser weapon but instead grabbed her handgun and shot Mr Wright.

Police Chief Tim Gannon told a press conference that if was “an accidental discharge that resulted in the death of Mr Wright.”

Chief Gannon said that the officer was receiving counselling, while Mayor Mike Elliott said he supported the firing of the officer.

Mr Wright, 20, was pulled over by police on Sunday afternoon for having expired tags on his car, police confirmed.

Body cam video footage played by the police department showed that a struggle took place as officers attempted to handcuff Mr Wright outside of his car.

During the struggle the officer pulled out her weapon and fired it once, before Mr Wright got back in his car and drove off.

The officer can then be heard telling officers that she had shot Mr Wright.

The police chief told reporters that he would not resign, before walking out of the press conference.

Read More

UK Covid-19 vaccinations: Latest figures

Biden ‘saddened’ by death of Daunte Wright, White House says

MN ‘unjust’ for Black people as doctor says police killed Floyd – live

Recommended Stories

  • Police Chief says shooting death of Daunte Wright was due to ‘accidental discharge’

    The police chief in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota has attributed the death of Daunte Wright, an unarmed Black man, to an “accidental discharge” by the responding police officer. Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon held a press conference on Monday to discuss the shooting death of 20-year-old Wright on Sunday, CNN reported.

  • Search for LSU student missing nearly a week shifts to Mississippi River, officials say

    Kori Gauthier was last seen April 7.

  • Minnesota officer meant to grab Taser before shooting Black man during traffic stop, police say

    Daunte Wright, 20, was killed during a traffic stop, sparking tense protests near Minneapolis.

  • This Royal Friend’s Fond Memory of Prince Philip Makes Him Sound a Lot Like Prince Harry

    Yesterday was a sad day for the royal family, who confirmed that His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh passed away at 99 years old. A statement from Buckingham Palace shared that Prince Phillip had died at his home in Windsor Castle only a few weeks after he returned home from his hospital stay. […]

  • Nvidia says first-quarter sales to be above prior forecast of $5.3 billion

    "While our fiscal 2022 first quarter is not yet complete, Q1 total revenue is tracking above the $5.30 billion outlook," Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress said in a statement. Earlier on Monday, Nvidia said it was planning to make a server processor chip based on technology from Arm Ltd, putting it in the most direct competition yet with rival Intel Corp.

  • FBI arrest man over alleged Amazon centre bomb plot

    The man allegedly wanted to bomb an Amazon data centre to wipe out 70% of the online world.

  • Microsoft is reportedly close to buying speech tech giant Nuance

    Microsoft is reportedly in late talks to buy Nuance for $16 billion, giving it advantages in speech tech and AI.

  • The Best Chino Pants Will Help You Clean Up Nice, No Matter How Long It's Been

    No matter how wild menswear gets, there's always room in your wardrobe for a great pair of chinos. GQ's Best Stuff is on the case.

  • The Bachelor 's Matt James Attends WrestleMania After Drama with Ex Rachael Kirkconnell

    The former Bachelor was recently accused of reaching out to a woman from his past before reuniting with Rachael Kirkconnell in NYC

  • New this week: 'Big Shot,' 'Mare of Easttown' and 'Monday'

    — Sebastian Stan’s devoted followers are certainly getting a fair amount of him this spring on Disney+ in “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.” Stan stars opposite Denise Gough as a pair of strangers who start an intense summer affair in Greece in director Argyris Papadimitropoulos’ film.

  • Biden ‘incredibly saddened’ by death of Daunte Wright, White House says

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the administration is “incredibly saddened” by the death of Daunte Wright at the hands of law enforcement at the weekend, confirming that Joe Biden has been briefed on the incident. President Biden will address the police shooting of Mr Wright in Minnesota in comments at the start of an unrelated event planned for this afternoon. Mr Biden has spoken with the mayor of Brooklyn Center where the incident took place.

  • Widow selling a restaurant gift card so she can pay bills gets big surprise in Ohio

    A Facebook foodie group gave two women a special night on the town.

  • Minnesota police released the body-camera footage showing the fatal police shooting of Daunte Wright: 'Holy s---. I just shot him.'

    Wright, 20, was shot and killed during a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, on April 11. Protests erupted in the city following his death.

  • Roblox Puts IPO Base In Play With 110% Sales Growth, 193% Q1 EPS Estimate

    As one of the best IPO stocks, Roblox aims to follow PINS stock in delivering big earnings growth after posting three years of strong sales gains.

  • DMX’s ex-wife shares touching tribute to rapper on her 50th birthday

    Tashera Simmons, the ex-wife of the late rapper DMX, posted a heartwarming letter to Instagram memorializing her ex-husband on her 50th birthday on Saturday. News of the death triggered a heartwarming response on social media from celebs and fans alike.

  • Black man killed by police during Minneapolis traffic stop, protests erupt

    Protests erupted against police after an officer fatally shot a young Black man after stopping his vehicle for a traffic violation on Sunday.

  • Stocks edge lower to start earnings week with banks and risk taking in focus

    U.S. stocks are slightly lower Monday afternoon as investors gear up to hear from the nation's largest banks, including JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Goldman Sachs Group, which kick off first-quarter earnings this week.

  • Men Kept Going Missing From Toronto’s Gay Village — Why Did Police Deny There Was A Serial Killer?

    For years, residents of the Village, an LGBTQ-friendly enclave in Toronto, suspected there was a serial killer in their midst. From 2010 to 2017, several men in the neighborhood vanished. Missing persons posters plastered the sidewalks. A sense of unease pervaded the Village, according to “Catching A Serial Killer: Bruce McArthur,” a new special on Oxygen. Despite the rash of disappearances and the similarities between the missing men — many were of Southeast Asian or Middle Eastern descent, all were gay, all vanished within the same area — Toronto police refuted the idea of a serial killer even just several weeks before the arrest of Bruce McArthur, a 60-something landscaper and occasional mall Santa who was eventually convicted of murdering eight men. "We follow the evidence, and the evidence tells us that's not the case right now. The evidence today tells us there's not a serial killer,” Police Chief Mark Saunders said in December 2017, the Toronto Star reported at the time. The Toronto police was heavily criticized by the public for this decision, with many claiming racism and homophobia hampered the investigation, and others saying it could’ve saved lives if authorities hadn’t downplayed the idea there was a serial killer in the area, as seen in the special. In fact, in June 2018, an independent review began of how Toronto police review missing persons cases, and whether police’s investigations could have been “tainted by systemic bias or discrimination,” according to a 2019 Toronto Star article. Sasha Reid, a University of Toronto PhD candidate specializing in statistical analysis of missing persons and sexually motivated killers, told CTV News in 2018 that she had warned Toronto police a serial killer was preying on men in the Village a year earlier. While creating her own missing persons database she noticed striking similarities between some of the vanished men. “At a certain point, you know that there is a serial killer operating. Studying serial homicide for over 10 years now, you learn not to ignore patterns,” Reid said. “I got interested in maybe creating a reverse profile. So I used victim data to create a criminal profile for the police, and armed with that data, I gave them a call.” Authorities thanked her for the data, but that was the end of the conversation, said Reid. University of Toronto associate professor of sociology Jooyoung Lee also spoke about the possibility of a serial killer in an interview with Toronto.com in 2017, saying the disappearances have “all the signs of what we typically see” in serial murders. “Any time you have a collection of missing persons cases … that usually is a kind of warning sign. And it sort of fits into the narrative of a lot of other [serial homicide] cases,” Lee said. “Jeffrey Dahmer, for example, used to hunt for his victims in gay bath houses and gay bars in Milwaukee.” Police acknowledged they were getting many calls reporting suspicions a serial killer was stalking the area, the outlet noted, but did not label the missing persons cases as a string of serial killings until McArthur’s capture. Why? Well, Toronto authorities have long maintained there was no actual evidence pointing toward a serial killer, which is they never told the public one may exist. "We've always had that feeling," Det.-Sgt. Hank Idsinga told CBC News in 2018. "Until I have that evidence, I can't say it. And that's what we dig for […] It's easy to say in hindsight now 'well, you should have known something is up.' Well, we did know that something was up, we just didn't know what it was and we didn't have any evidence of what was going on.” There wasn’t even any evidence, Idsinga emphasized to the Toronto Star that same year, a crime had been committed. After all, there were no bodies found. The men were simply gone. Two other people who had vanished around that time frame weren’t victims of foul play at all — one died by suicide and the other eventually turned up just fine. “You never know what the end result is going to be. Just because somebody’s missing doesn’t mean they’ve been murdered. First you have to establish that there’s been a criminal offense and then decide what his role is in that offense being investigated. Was he a suspect, was he a witness, was he a victim?” Idsinga said. Police Chief Saunders maintained that defense, telling CP24 in 2018, "As soon as that evidence was received that had the ability to make an arrest we exercised what we had to do […] “The evidence was presented to us at that particular moment it was very accurate. In the courtroom the storylines will play out and will articulate exactly what happened, what we knew and what we did with it and based on that did we do the right thing or the wrong thing. I’m comfortable with the investigation.” However, he then sparked fury with comments made that same year when he told reporters, “We knew that people were missing and we knew we didn’t have the right answers, but nobody was coming to us with anything,” according to a 2018 The Guardian article. Some took his remark as blaming the community for not stopping McArthur’s attacks, instead of acknowledging police error. Outrage was further stoked when it was eventually revealed McArthur, who had already been convicted of assault with a weapon in 2001 after attacking a sex worker with a pipe, had been accused of strangling a man during a sexual encounter in 2016, according to the Toronto Star. McArthur had turned himself into the police after the victim called 911 and he was then released without charges, the outlet reported. McArthur had been spoken to by authorities already in the case when he was accused of violence in 2016 — in 2013, police had found a connection between him and the first three men to go missing: Skandaraj "Skanda" Navaratnam, Abdulbasir "Basir" Faizi, and Majeed "Hamid" Kayhan, CBC News reported in 2019. McArthur was then interviewed as a witness, where he admitted to having had a sexual relationship with Kayhan and a social relationship with Navaratnam, but denied knowing Faizi. Sgt. Paul Gauthier, who was the officer who let McArthur go, was later hit with disciplinary charges of insubordination and neglect of duty in relation to his handling of the accusation, CTV News reported in 2019. He has since pled not guilty and is awaiting the outcome of the case. In June 2018, amid the anger and frustration with the Toronto Police, an independent review led by retired judge Gloria Epstein into the way the department handled missing persons cases began. The review ended in November 2020 after speaking with over 1,200 people, and the full report as well as Epstein’s recommendations will be released some time in early 2021, Toronto City News reported at the time. McArthur was sentenced to life in prison in 2019 for the murders of Selim Esen, Soroush Mahmudi, Dean Lisowick, Abdulbasir Faizi, Skandaraj Navaratnam, Andrew Kinsman, Kirushna Kanagaratnam, and Majeed Kayhan. For more on this case, watch Oxygen’s new special, “Catching A Killer: Bruce McArthur.”

  • Psaki says Biden 'does not spend his time tweeting conspiracy theories' after a GOP senator criticized his tweets as 'unimaginably conventional'

    President Joe Biden "spends his time working on behalf of the American people," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday.