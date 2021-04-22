Daunte Wright funeral — latest: Rev Al Sharpton to deliver eulogy as crowds mourn Black man killed by police

Daunte Wright’s mother Katie is comforted by mourners at his public viewing in Minneapolis on Wednesday ((Reuters))

Daunte Wright’s funeral is scheduled to take place at 12pm CST (5pm GMT) at a church in Minneapolis, just less than two weeks after he was fatally shot by a police officer during a traffic stop.

Mr Wright, an unarmed 20-year-old Black man and a father of a 2-year-old, was fatally shot by officer Kim Potter during a traffic stop last week, where authorities say she mistakenly fired her gun thinking it was her Taser. She has since resigned and been charged with manslaughter.

The killing sparked protests in Minneapolis as it came amid the murder trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin, who was convicted on Tuesday of murdering unarmed Black man George Floyd last May.

Mr Wright’s funeral will take place less than 48 hours after Chauvin’s guilty verdict, and the eulogy will be delivered by the Rev Al Sharpton, a civil rights icon.

The funeral will be held at Shiloh Temple International Ministries, which was visited by hundreds of mourners on Wednesday to view Mr Wright’s body while it lay in a white, open casket that was covered in red roses.

Read More:

During the public viewing on Wednesday, a slideshow played on repeat showing images of Mr Wright growing up, as family members wept while viewing his body.

Mr Sharpton, who also performed the eulogy at Floyd’s funeral last year, told the Associated Press on Wednesday that he will pay tribute to Mr Wright on Thursday as “a young man just at the beginning of life, full of life.”

He added: “We should not think that, because we won one battle with Chauvin, the war is over. Or that if we do not get justice for this case, that we will undo what we were able to do with George Floyd. This is round two, and we must win this round.”

Read The Independent’s updates and analysis below.