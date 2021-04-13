Daunte Wright mother’s honours slain son: ‘My heart is broken in a thousand pieces. I miss him so much, and it’s only been a day’

Andrew Buncombe
·1 min read
&#x002018;He was my life and I can never get that back&#39; (Getty Images)
The mother of Daunte Wright has delivered a striking eulogy for her slain child - praising him as both a father and a son, and saying she has no idea how she will manage without him.

“I just need everyone to know that he is much more than this. He had a smile that was angelic,” said Katie Wright, at a vigil attended by hundreds of people.

“My heart is literally broken in 1,000 pieces. I miss him so much, and it’s only been a day.”

She added: “He was my life, he was my son and I can never get that back. Because of a mistake? Because of an accident?”

Ms Wright spoke little more than 24 hours after her 20-year-old son was fatally shot by officers from the Brooklyn Center Police Department, during a traffic stop. After an officer fired at him, the young man’s vehicle came to a halt just feet from where Ms Wright was speaking in a suburb of Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Hours earlier, Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon, released police video footage that showed Daunte being questioned by three officers, and then a female officer shooting him - apparently in mistake.

On Monday evening, the officer was identified as 49-year-old Kimberly Potter, who had served on the force for 26 years. She is currently on administrative leave.

The footage showed the officer, shouting “Taser, Taser”, as police are trained to do when using the non-lethal device. Almost instantaneously, Ms Potter could be heard to say: “Holy shit, I just shot him”.

Mr Gannon said: “This appears to me, from what I viewed, and the officer’s reaction in distress immediately after, that this was an accidental discharge.”

More follows...

