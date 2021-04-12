Daunte Wright’s mother reveals last words to her before police shot him during traffic stop ‘over air freshener’

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Gustaf Kilander
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Katie Wright joins people protesting after her son Daunte Wright was shot and killed by police on April 11, 2021. (Getty Images)
Katie Wright joins people protesting after her son Daunte Wright was shot and killed by police on April 11, 2021. (Getty Images)

The 20-year-old black man who was shot and killed by police in northern Minneapolis called his mother as he was being pulled over moments before he was shot.

Katie Wright told reporters about the Sunday afternoon shooting: "All he did was have air fresheners in the car and they told him to get out of the car."

She said that she heard scuffling, the phone falling and an officer saying, "Daunte, don't run," before the end of the call. She called back and Daunte Wright's girlfriend answered and said that he had been shot dead.

Ms Wright said: "He got out of the car, and his girlfriend said they shot him. He got back in the car, and he drove away and crashed and now he's dead on the ground."

"Nobody will tell us anything. Nobody will talk to us... I said please take my son off the ground," she added. While at the scene on Sunday, she implored authorities to provide more information and to remove her son's body from the street. She also urged protesters to remain peaceful.

Ms Wright said: “He called me at about 1:30. He said he was getting pulled over by the police. And I said why you getting pulled over. And he said they pulled him over because he had air fresheners hanging from his rear-view mirror. I said, ‘OK take them down.'"

She added to local TV station KSTP: "He said, 'Mom, they want to know about insurance.' I said, 'When the police officer comes back to the window, put them on the phone and I will give them the insurance information.'

"Then I heard the police officer come to window and say, 'Put the phone down and get out of the car' and Daunte said, 'Why?' He said, 'We'll explain to you when you get out of the car.'"

The Chief of the Brooklyn Center Police Department Tim Gannon said that an officer had shot the man after pulling over his vehicle for a traffic violation and discovering that he had a warrant out for his arrest. Chief Gannon said that Mr Wright stepped back into his vehicle as police tried to detain him. This was when the officer discharged his weapon according to police, The New York Times reported.

The car drove on for several blocks before crashing into another vehicle, according to the Minneapolis Star Tribune. A woman in that vehicle was taken to hospital with injuries not thought to be life-threatening, KSTP reported.

Investigators say they believe there's body- and dashcam footage of the incident and calls have been made for the release of the footage.

Hundreds of people, who had gathered to protest, clashed with the police. Outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department in northern Minneapolis, officers used rubber bullets and chemical irritants to stave off the crowd.

Some protesters threw rocks, bags of garbage, and water bottles at police officers.

Ms Wright told the assembled crowd: “All the violence, if it keeps going it’s only going to be about the violence. We need it to be about why my son got shot for no reason. We need to make sure it’s about him and not about smashing police cars, because that’s not going to bring my son back."

She told KSTP: "He was only 20 years old, he didn't deserve to be shot and killed for this. I don't want all of this, all of this. I just want my baby home."

Mr Wright was charged twice with a petty misdemeanour in August 2019 for selling cannabis and for disorderly conduct. He was also charged with aggregated robbery in February, The Daily Beast reported. Hennepin County jail records says that his release from custody was conditional.

With tensions already running high, the shooting took place on the 11th day of the trial of Derek Chauvin, the white police officer charged with murdering George Floyd. Mr Floyd's death sparked nationwide protests.

National Guard troops were brought in just before midnight as the Brooklyn Center Walmart and a nearby shopping mall was being looted.

Shortly after 11pm on Sunday night, Minnesota governor Tim Walz tweeted: "I am closely monitoring the situation in Brooklyn Center...our state mourns another life of a Black man taken by law enforcement."

Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott issued a curfew until 6am Monday morning. Enforcement of the curfew was mostly unsuccessful.

He said: "Our entire community is filled with grief following today's officer-involved shooting of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old young man. Our hearts are with his family, and with all those in our community impacted by this tragedy."

Read More

Murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin continues

Daunte Wright’s mother reveals his last words to her before shooting

Michigan can’t ‘vaccinate its way’ out of Covid spike, CDC warns

Recommended Stories

  • Luke Bryan tests positive for COVID, sidelined from 'Idol'

    Luke Bryan says he's tested positive for COVID-19, which sidelined him from the season's first live “American Idol” episode on ABC. Paula Abdul, an original judge on the talent show when it aired on Fox, was announced as Bryan's replacement for Monday's show, joining Lionel Richie and Katy Perry on the panel. “I’m sad to say I won’t be a part of tonight’s first live @AmericanIdol show,” Bryan tweeted earlier Monday.

  • Amanda Seyfried's Baby Boy Makes Surprise Appearance on the Today Show

    Amanda Seyfried, who’s nominated for an Oscar this year, showed off her young son to host Willie Geist on the Today show and explained why she likes a "normal life."

  • A college softball pitcher struck out all 21 opposing batters in a historically perfect pitching performance

    North Texas softball pitcher Hope Trautwein struck out all 21 Arkansas-Pine Bluff batters, recording her program's first ever perfect game.

  • Your Chance of Getting a Fourth Stimulus Check May Depend on This One Thing

    Most Americans have received their third stimulus check by now, but with financial hardships still lingering amid the pandemic, many are hoping for the possibility of another stimulus check. At the moment, discussions surrounding a potential fourth stimulus have been limited so far, and as it turns out, your chance of getting a fourth stimulus check may actually depend on one thing. Read on to find out how likely another check might be, and for more on what this payment could look like, This Is How Your Fourth Stimulus Check Would Be Different From the Others. Getting a fourth stimulus check may depend on how Congress defines "stimulus check." Many Americans could certainly benefit from getting a fourth stimulus check, but as CNET explains, this may depend on exactly how Congress defines "stimulus check." You could receive more money in 2021, but it may not be delivered in the same way that the last three stimulus checks were. The American Rescue Plan, which President Joe Biden got passed in March, authorized three different payments designed to help those struggling. The most talked about was the one-time $1,400 stimulus checks per person, but it also included a child tax credit for 2021 which sends qualifying families $3,600 for each child younger than six and $3,000 for any child six or older in periodic payments through the end of 2021. It also authorized a monthly federal unemployment check for up to $300 a month until September. So while many experts don't believe that another direct payment to all Americans in the form of a fourth "stimulus check" will occur, Congress could pass a new "stimulus" that will designate more money to certain groups of people. And for more important income news, This Common Mistake Could Delay Your Tax Refund This Year, IRS Says. Biden's Build Back Better plan may not include individual stimulus checks. President Biden has already started working on another stimulus package, referred to as the Build Back Better plan—which will be the follow-up to his American Rescue Plan. However, this new package is focused on infrastructure. According to CNET, this plan will invest in various infrastructure needs like the nation's energy grid, transportation, broadband and water systems. At the moment, no plan for a fourth direct payment to Americans has been brought up in association with the Build Back Better plan. And for more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter. There are several members of Congress pushing for a fourth stimulus check. Despite experts not being optimistic about a fourth stimulus check, there is push from more than 75 members of Congress. In January, 56 Democrats from the House of Representatives sent President Biden a letter urging him to consider sending recurring stimulus payments. And then at the end of March, 21 Democratic senators joined the fray, sending Biden their own letter urging for this kind of further stimulus payment."We urge you to include recurring direct payments and automatic unemployment insurance extensions tied to economic conditions in your Build Back Better long-term economic plan," the senators wrote in their most recent letter. "This crisis is far from over, and families deserve certainty that they can put food on the table and keep a roof over their heads. Families should not be at the mercy of constantly-shifting legislative timelines and ad hoc solutions." And for more on these payments, This Is How You Could Receive More Stimulus Money Right Now. But it will be hard to pass a fourth stimulus check the way the third check was passed. It was already a struggle for Biden to pass his first stimulus package. The American Rescue Plan passed without the vote of a single Republican through a procedure called reconciliation. Democrats currently have control of the U.S. Senate, but they only have 50 votes and a possible tie-breaking vote from the Vice President. Currently, a procedural rule called the filibuster allows senators to object and hold back legislation that does not have 60 votes, meaning Republican opposition can prevent bills from passing, financial company Motley Fool explains on their website. However, the Democratic Party got the American Rescue Plan passed through reconciliation, which allows legislation to be attached to budget bills that can't be filibustered—meaning only 51 votes were required for Biden's first stimulus package. Reconciliation, however, can only be used twice a year. And for more financial guidance, If You Get an Email From the IRS With These 3 Words, Don't Click on It.

  • Minnesota police shooting of Daunte Wright: what we know so far

    Wright was shot and killed by police after he was pulled over for a traffic violation in Brooklyn Center, near Minneapolis Protesters took to the streets after 20-year-old Daunte Wright was shot and killed during a traffic stop by members of the Brooklyn Center police on Sunday. Photograph: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, was shot and killed by police in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, on Sunday. Protests broke out in the suburb of Minneapolis, where one of the most-watched police trials in recent memory is playing out. Police on Monday said the shooting appeared to be an “accidental discharge” and the officer had intended to use a Taser, but mistakenly drew a handgun. Tensions were already high for the murder trial of Derek Chauvin, a white police officer who knelt on the neck of a Black man, George Floyd, for more than nine minutes last May. Floyd’s death sparked protests and civil unrest across the US and globally, and led to a national reckoning over racism. What happened in Brooklyn Center? Wright was shot and killed by police in a traffic stop. Family members identified Wright at the scene. The town of about 30,000, 10 miles north of Minneapolis, has a large African American population. Police said they pulled Wright over for a traffic violation. He was found to have an existing warrant, and police tried to arrest him. Wright went back into his vehicle, police shot at the vehicle; Wright was struck and he crashed several blocks later. Katie Wright, a woman who identified herself as Daunte’s mother, said she was on the phone with her son during the traffic stop. He told her he was pulled over for having air fresheners dangling from the rearview mirror, which is illegal in Minnesota. She said her family bought Daunte the car two weeks ago. “I heard scuffling, and I heard police officers say, ‘Daunte, don’t run,’” she said through tears, according to reports from the AP. The call ended. When she dialed his number again, his girlfriend answered and said he was dead in the driver’s seat. It is unclear what warrant may have existed. Under most circumstances, police policy warns not to shoot into moving cars. Police said they believed the officer’s body camera was activated during the shooting. How did protesters react? Police said a group of about 100 to 200 gathered at Brooklyn Center police headquarters. Police shot rubber bullets and teargas into the crowd, which they said threw rocks and other objects. The Associated Press and local media reported some stores in the area were broken into. Police declared the crowd “unlawful” by 11.30pm, according to Minneapolis Public Radio, and said anyone remaining on the street – including journalists – would be arrested. Protests had dispersed by about 1.15am, according to the Minnesota commissioner of public safety, John Harrington. The local school district moved to remote learning out of an “abundance of caution” and a curfew was issued until 6am Monday. What do local officials say about what happened? The mayor of Brooklyn Center said: “Our entire community is filled with grief following today’s officer-involved shooting of Daunte Wright” and “our hearts are with his family”. He pledged to “make sure justice is done”, in a message posted on Twitter. The Minneapolis bureau of criminal apprehension was handling the case, and Minnesota national guard was on the scene, according to local media reports. Minnesota’s Democratic governor, Tim Walz, tweeted he was “closely monitoring the situation in Brooklyn Center” and that he and his wife were “praying for Daunte Wright’s family as our state mourns another life of a Black man taken by law enforcement”. At a press conference on Monday, the Brooklyn Center police chief, Tim Gannon, said that the relevant officer, who is female but has not yet been named, was currently on administrative leave while an investigation is carried out, including reviewing body camera footage. “If you’re right-handed you carry your firearm on your right side and your carry your Taser on the left. This is done purposefully, and it’s trained. As I watch the video and listen to the officer’s commands, it is my belief that the officer had the intention to deploy their Taser, but instead shot Mr Wright with a single bullet,” the chief said. It was reported that the officer was heard shouting “Taser” and yet drew the gun. The local mayor, Mike Elliott, said the fatal shooting “couldn’t have happened at a worse time”. Joe Biden is expected to address the shooting later on Monday and the White House has contacted Elliott. Just got off the phone with the @WhiteHouse. I appreciate @POTUS reaching out to offer his administration’s support. pic.twitter.com/ejrttTOhlI— Mayor Mike Elliott (@mayor_elliott) April 12, 2021 Why are tensions so high? Brooklyn Center is just 10 miles from Minneapolis, where Chauvin is on trial for second- and third-degree murder and manslaughter in the death of Floyd. The trial has been closely watched around the world, and has already set a precedent as a police chief testified for the prosecution against the officer.

  • ‘Stellar performance’ vaults Kentucky singer Alyssa Wray into ‘American Idol’ Top 16

    “That was totally a vibe,” judge Katy Perry said.

  • Minnesota officer meant to grab Taser before shooting Black man during traffic stop, police say

    Daunte Wright, 20, was killed during a traffic stop, sparking tense protests near Minneapolis.

  • Prince Harry and Prince William’s Feud Rumbles on as They Issue Dueling Statements on Philip’s Death

    Twitter / Kensington RoyalIf this is a truce, it doesn’t much look like one.Prince Harry and Prince William released dueling statements Monday afternoon following the death of their grandfather last week, with Harry making a statement just 32 minutes after his brother released his.If you love The Daily Beast’s royal coverage, then we hope you’ll enjoy The Royalist, a members-only series for Beast Inside. Become a member to get it in your inbox on Sunday.That the brothers were unable or unwilling to co-ordinate a joint statement does not bode well for hopes of fraternal reconciliation in the coming days.Harry and Meghan were criticized in some quarters for unilaterally posting a brief message of condolence on their website last week, before other more senior members of the family had spoken.While William’s statement today was intensely personal, focused on his own memories of his grandfather, Harry sought to identify directly with the general public, referencing the coronavirus pandemic and drawing a parallel between his bereavement and that of “many of you who have lost a loved one or grandparent over the pain of this past year.”Prince William’s statement, which was accompanied on Twitter by an adorable photograph of Prince George on a horse-drawn carriage with Philip, appeared to refer to the guidance and support his grandfather offered him after the death of his mother, Diana, in a 1997 car accident, saying: “I feel lucky to have not just had his example to guide me, but his enduring presence well into my own adult life—both through good times and the hardest days.”Prince Philip Thought Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Oprah Interview Was ‘Madness’William said Philip’s “century of life was defined by service—to his country and Commonwealth, to his wife and Queen, and to our family.”William paid testament to Philip’s “infectious sense of adventure as well as his mischievous sense of humour” and said he was grateful Kate “had so many years to get to know my grandfather and for the kindness he showed her,” adding, “I will never take for granted the special memories my children will always have of their great-grandpa coming to collect them in his carriage.”William’s statement concluded: “My grandfather was an extraordinary man and part of an extraordinary generation. Catherine and I will continue to do what he would have wanted and will support The Queen in the years ahead. I will miss my Grandpa, but I know he would want us to get on with the job.”Harry described his grandfather “as a man of service, honour and great humour.”In language that seemed more Californian than British, Harry described his grandfather as “authentically himself.”He also seemed to refer to the duke’s tendency to make outrageous remarks, saying, “You never knew what he might say next.”Harry’s statement went on to say that while he would be remembered for his many official roles, “for me, like many of you who have lost a loved one or grandparent over the pain of this past year, he was my grandpa: master of the barbecue, legend of banter, and cheeky right ‘til the end.“He has been a rock for Her Majesty The Queen with unparalleled devotion, by her side for 73 years of marriage, and while I could go on, I know that right now he would say to all of us, beer in hand, ‘Oh do get on with it!’“So, on that note, Grandpa, thank you for your service, your dedication to Granny, and for always being yourself. You will be sorely missed, but always remembered—by the nation and the world. Meghan, Archie, and I (as well as your future great-granddaughter) will always hold a special place for you in our hearts.”Harry signed off his note with the phrase “Per Mare, Per Terram,” the Latin motto of the British Royal Marines.Harry succeeded his grandfather as captain general of the Royal Marines in 2017. Philip had previously done the job for 64 years. Harry was forced to resign after 30 months as part of the terms of his departure from royal life.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • FBI arrest man over alleged Amazon centre bomb plot

    The man allegedly wanted to bomb an Amazon data centre to wipe out 70% of the online world.

  • Grandfather, mentor and role model: Prince Philip played a crucial part in Prince William's life

    When the Duke of Cambridge was introduced to Matt Smith, the actor who would play his grandfather in The Crown, at a charity event a few years ago, he was asked if he had any advice. “Just one word,” came the reply. “Legend.” The Duke of Edinburgh was a huge presence in Prince William’s life, playing a critical role as mentor, role model and sounding board. Both of similar temperaments, pragmatic, plain speaking and quick witted, the Duke saw a lot of himself in his grandson. He is thought to have felt assured that the institution of the monarchy, to which he had dedicated almost his entire adult life, was in safe hands. From their adoration of Africa to their environmental interests, their love of sailing, horses and polo, the two men shared many common interests. Both were pilots and passionate about shooting and land management. Their relationship was strengthened following the death of Diana, Princess of Wales, when the Duke immediately took on the role of staunch defender.

  • Man killed near Duke University is the third homicide victim in Durham in a week

    A 45-year-old was fatally shot close to Main Street near Duke’s East Campus.

  • Big Brother star Nikki Grahame dies aged 38

    The star, who appeared on the seventh series of Big Brother in 2006, had anorexia.

  • NHL trade deadline tracker: Panthers land former No. 4 overall pick, hang on to Driedger

    Deadline day is here and it’s shaping up to be one of the most exciting ever for the Florida Panthers.

  • Spain to vaccinate 70-79 year olds with J&J's one-dose COVID-19 shot

    MADRID (Reuters) -Spain will initially prioritise people between the ages of 70 and 79 for inoculation with Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine, which should start arriving this week, the health minister said on Monday. Spain will take a first delivery of 300,000 doses of the single-shot vaccine on Wednesday morning, Carolina Darias told reporters at Gran Canaria airport after a visit to the Spanish Canary Islands. J&J began delivering its vaccine to EU countries on Monday after some delays due to production issues, European Union officials and the company said.

  • Iran says Natanz nuclear site hit by terrorism - TV

    DUBAI (Reuters) -An incident at Iran's Natanz nuclear facility on Sunday was caused by an act of "nuclear terrorism", the country's nuclear chief Ali Akbar Salehi said, according to state TV, adding that Tehran reserves the right to take action against the perpetrators. Israel's Kan public radio cited intelligence sources, whose nationality it did not disclose, as saying that Israel's Mossad spy agency had carried out a cyber attack at the site. Earlier on Sunday, the spokesman for Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation (AEOI) had said that a problem with the electrical distribution grid of the Natanz site had caused an incident, Iranian media reported.

  • For the 1st time, Japan is home to a leader of the Masters

    Japan has been sending golfers to the Masters since 1936, with about three dozen players combining for well over 100 appearances at Augusta National. Hideki Matsuyama’s four-shot lead going into Sunday’s final round of the Masters is a breakthrough moment for Japan, which became the 17th nation to see one of its players hold a lead after any round at Augusta National. It was 10 years ago when Matsuyama became the first Asia-Pacific Amateur champion to make the cut and be the low amateur at the Masters.

  • Bafta Film Awards 2021: Two-night ceremony announces first winners

    The ceremony is split over two days for the first time, with more winners to be revealed on Sunday.

  • Bafta Film Awards 2021: The winners and nominees in full

    See all the winners and nominees for this year's British Academy Film Awards.

  • NASCAR at Martinsville live updates: Martin Truex Jr. wins as caution flags fly

    The latest racing news and lap-by-lap highlights from Martinsville Speedway.

  • Man Accused of Attempting to Sexually Assault 'White' Woman in Response to Anti-Asian Crimes

    An Asian man accused of kidnapping and attempting to sexually assault an Asian woman because he thought she was white has been arrested and charged in Irvine, California last week. Michael Sangbong Rhee, 37, of Lake Forest, allegedly targeted the victim while she was sitting in her car in the area of Harvard Avenue and Coronado Street around 1:30 p.m. on April 8. Armed with a handgun, Rhee first ordered the woman to get in the back of the vehicle if she wanted to live, Irvine police said.