Daunte Wright news – latest: Kim Potter charging decision expected after third night of unrest in Minneapolis

Today, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration released a joint statement on reports that the Johnson&Johnson vaccine can provoke cerebral venous sinus thrombosis—a rare blood clotting condition that can be deadly. According to their statement there have been a total of six cases, occurring among women between the ages of 18 and 48, with symptoms arising 6 to 13 days after vaccination. "I know there are people who have gotten the vaccine who are probably very concerned," they addressed at a media briefing later in the day. "For people who've got the vaccine more than a month ago, the risk to them is very low at this time." However, "for people who recently got the vaccine within the last couple of weeks, they should be aware to look for any symptoms." Read on to learn about the symptoms you should look out for if you have received the Johnson&Johnson vaccine—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Signs Your Illness is Actually Coronavirus in Disguise. 1 You May Have a Severe Headache The Michigan Comprehensive Stroke Center explains that the most common symptom of Sinus Vein Thrombosis is a severe headache, "often the worst headache that a patient has ever had," they point out. "It can be of sudden onset, develop over a few hours, or develop over a few days." 2 You May Have Abdominal Pain According to the FDA, pain in the abdominal region is one of the main symptoms to watch out for. 3 You May Have Leg Pain Michigan Comprehensive Stroke Center explains that another symptom can be experienced in the leg or arm, which they describe as "numbness or weakness" of either or both limbs. 4 You May Have Shortness of Breath Shortness of breath or a difficulty breathing can be a sign you have a blood clot. 5 What Symptoms You Should Worry About Most The blood clots "have usually occurred at least about a week after vaccination and not longer than three weeks after vaccination, with a median of about nine days after vaccination," said Dr. Anne Schuchat, Principal Deputy Director, CDC. "We know that for these vaccines, for the first several days after vaccination, there are flu like symptoms which can include headache. So I think for the internist out there and the primary care providers, who are caring for patients, if they're seeing a flu like symptoms and the headache for the first few days after my vaccination," that's fine but "it would be more important that if somebody presented to an emergency room with a very severe headache or with blood clots that—a history of prior vaccination be elicited and then appropriate management be instituted. So if someone ends up with a very severe headaches, any types of shortness of breath, pain in their legs, pain in their abdomen, that's so severe that they would want to seek medical attention, and if there are low platelets at that time—one needs to consider this entity." 6 What To Do If You Experience Any Symptoms Like These "You should contact your healthcare provider and seek medical treatment," if you experience the above symptoms. However, they point out that "these symptoms are different from a mild flu like symptoms, fever and so forth that many people experience in a couple of days after receipt of the vaccine." They also urge the importance of getting vaccinated with the other two vaccines—Pfizer and Moderna. "We are not seeing these clotting events with low platelet counts with the other two vaccines. People who have vaccine appointments with the other two vaccines should continue with their appointments," they stated. 7 Keep Protecting Yourself and Others Finally, keep following Dr. Anthony Fauci's fundamentals and help end this pandemic, no matter where you live—wear a face mask that fits snugly and is double layered, don't travel, social distance, avoid large crowds, don't go indoors with people you're not sheltering with (especially in bars), practice good hand hygiene, get vaccinated when it becomes available to you, and to protect your life and the lives of others, don't visit any of these 35 Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID.