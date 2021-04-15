Daunte Wright news - live: Kim Potter’s first court hearing today as demonstrators call for murder charges

James Crump
·2 min read
&lt;p&gt;A demonstrator holding a poster of George Floyd and sign reading &#x00201c;Justice for Wright&#x00201d; in front of a line of police officers outside the Brooklyn Center police station while protesting the death of Daunte Wright who was shot and killed by a police officer in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota on 14 April 2021&lt;/p&gt; ((AFP via Getty Images))

A demonstrator holding a poster of George Floyd and sign reading “Justice for Wright” in front of a line of police officers outside the Brooklyn Center police station while protesting the death of Daunte Wright who was shot and killed by a police officer in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota on 14 April 2021

((AFP via Getty Images))

Former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter’s first court hearing is scheduled for today on second-degree manslaughter charges stemming from the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Black Man Daunte Wright during a traffic stop on Sunday.

Her first court appearance is scheduled to be via Zoom at around 1:30pm. Under her current charges, Ms Potter faces up to 10 years in prison.

In a statement announcing Ms Potter’s charges on Wednesday, Imran Ali, Washington County assistant criminal division chief, said that her “action caused the unlawful killing of Mr Wright and she must be held accountable.”

Meanwhile, Minneapolis faced its fourth night of civil unrest on Wednesday after the killing, which occurred in the suburb of Brooklyn Center. Tensions are already high amid the trial of Derek Chauvin, the white former Minneapolis police officer charged with murdering George Floyd, an unarmed Black man, last May.

Protests continued outside the Brooklyn Center police station on Wednesday evening, just hours after Ms Potter, who resigned from the force the day before, was charged with second-degree manslaughter.

Bodycam footage released by the police earlier in the week showed the officer warning “taser, taser”, as police are trained to do when using the non-lethal device, but Ms Potter ended up firing with a gun, instantly reacting: “Holy s***, I just shot him”, during the killing on Sunday.

Although the protests on Wednesday were calmer then previous nights, demonstrators called for Ms Potter to be charged with murder as 24 were arrested.

The Star Tribune reported that during the protests on Wednesday, Jaylani Hussein, executive director of the Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, shouted: “What do we want? Murder charges! What she did was murder!”

Many others also called for Ms Potter to be charged with murder during Wednesday night’s protests for Mr Wright’s killing.

Check out The Independent’s updates and analysis below.

