Daunte Wright shooting: Police chief resigns over black motorist's death

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The police chief of the city where a black motorist was killed has resigned along with the officer who shot him.

Police Chief Tim Gannon and Officer Kim Potter quit the Brooklyn Center force two days after the death of Daunte Wright sparked two nights of unrest.

She says she mistook her gun for her Taser as he tried to escape arrest.

It happened in a suburb of Minneapolis, a city already on edge for the ongoing trial of an ex-police officer accused of murdering George Floyd last year.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott said that he had appointed 19-year veteran Tony Gruenig to take over for Tim Gannon.

On Monday, Mr Gannon had said that the shooting of Mr Wright appeared to be an "accidental discharge" after Mrs Potter mistook her service pistol for a stun gun.

"I appreciate the officer stepping down," the mayor said, adding that he hoped her leaving would "bring some calm to the community".

A victory for protesters in Brooklyn Center

At the scene - BBC's Tara McKelvey

Upon hearing the news that the police officer who shot Daunte Wright had resigned, along with the police chief, Amber Young, a food services coordinator at a Salvation Army in Minneapolis, says she had two reactions.

She was glad but felt the announcement should have come sooner.

Standing outside the Brooklyn Center police department, she described how upset she has been with the actions of the police.

"She should have been fired," says Young, referring to the police officer. "Her resignation should not have come before [that]."

When it comes to the police chief, Young says, simply: "I'm glad he's gone. He showed no concern for the community."

She was one of the few protesters at the police department on Tuesday, standing in the wind, as ice and rain whipped around her.

Amber Young protesting outside the Brooklyn Center police station
Amber Young protesting outside the Brooklyn Center police station

The police officers who were guarding the premises had also dwindled in numbers on this chilly day. After a moment, Young herself turned around to leave. Still, she says she will return at night.

Like many of those who have come here to express their anger at the police, she is determined to get her message across. For them, the departures of the police officer and the chief are an important step.

But Young and others are demanding a complete overhaul of the police department, and say they will be back.

Mr Wright was pulled over for an expired tag on his car license plate. Family members and advocates say he was racially profiled.

Police released body camera footage on Monday showing Mr Wright fleeing from officers after they told him he was being arrested for an outstanding warrant.

As Mr Wright re-enters his car, Officer Potter is heard shouting "Taser" several times before firing a shot, apparently by mistake.

In a one-sentence resignation letter to city officials. Mrs Potter wrote that she "loved every minute of being a police officer... but I believe it is in the best interest of the community, the department, and my fellow officers if I resign immediately".

Protesters again took to the streets on Monday night
Protesters again took to the streets on Monday night

Mr Wright's father, Aubrey Wright, told ABC News that he does not believe that Mrs Potter - a 26-year police veteran who trained other officers - mistook her gun for her Taser.

"I lost my son. He's never coming back. I can't accept that. A mistake? That doesn't even sound right. This officer has been on the force for 26 years. I can't accept that," he said.

Recommended Stories

  • Daunte Wright: Police chief walks out of press briefing after outrage at revelation of ‘accidental’ shooting

    The city’s mayor has called for the officer involved to be fired

  • Swiss program plots post-COVID future for science, diplomacy

    With COVID-19, space exploration and climate change high on many minds, a so-called “do tank” in Geneva, bankrolled by Switzerland's government, is gearing up to develop long-term scientific projects, ranging from a global court for scientific disputes to a Manhattan Project-style effort to rid excess carbon from the atmosphere. Backers of the Geneva Science and Diplomacy Anticipator want to bridge the Swiss city’s image as a hub for conflict resolution with visionary scientific ambitions on big-picture issues, including the future of humanity. First created in late 2019, GESDA presented its first activity report Tuesday and announced plans for a summit in October bringing together hundreds of United Nations officials, Nobel laureates, academics, diplomats, advocacy group representatives and members of the public.

  • Russia says troop buildup near Ukraine is a response to NATO

    Russia's defense minister said Tuesday that the country's massive military buildup in the west was part of readiness drills amid what he described as threats from NATO. Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said the maneuvers in western Russia that have worried neighboring Ukraine and brought warnings from NATO would last for another two weeks. Speaking at a meeting with the top military brass, Shoigu said the ongoing exercise was a response to what he claimed were continuous efforts by the United States and its NATO allies to beef up their forces near Russia's borders.

  • 2 men accused of drugging, raping Pa. woman found dead in Miami hotel room

    A Florida judge denied a motion to keep certain evidence out of public view in the case of a Pennsylvania spring breaker who investigators say was raped and drugged and later found dead.

  • ‘There aren’t sugar daddies.’ Cuba’s Miguel Díaz-Canel faces tough choices amid Castro exit

    In nearly three years as Cuba’s handpicked president, Miguel Díaz-Canel’s public image has been a stark contrast to the military fatigues and starched suits of his predecessors, Fidel and Raúl Castro.

  • Student shot dead at Knoxville high school after police say he fired on them

    (Reuters) -Police shot and killed a Knoxville, Tennessee, high school student on Monday after they said he opened fire on them in a campus bathroom, wounding an officer. The gunfire, which erupted at about 3:15 p.m. at Austin-East Magnet High School on the east side of Knoxville, marked the latest in a rash of shootings in the United States since mid-March. The wounded police officer was struck by a round in the upper leg and was in serious condition following surgery at the University of Tennessee Medical Center, Knoxville police officials said.

  • Missouri legislators investigating Rick Roeber ask prosecutor to ensure ‘safety’ of child

    House leaders said the severity of the allegations against Roeber prompted them to act.

  • Minnesota police said Daunte Wright's death was the result of an 'accidental discharge.' This happens far more often than you might think.

    The officer who shot Daunte Wright meant to deploy her Taser at him, not her gun, police said. Accidental shootings and deaths like these are not new.

  • Cambodia Outraged After Vice Publishes Manipulated Photos of Khmer Rouge Genocide Victims

    “These People Were Arrested by the Khmer Rouge and Never Seen Again,” which was published on Friday, centered around an interview with Ireland-based artist Matt Loughrey. Loughrey claimed to have colorized images taken at Tuol Sleng (S-21) prison in Phnom Penh to humanize the 14,000 Cambodians tortured and killed there under the tyrannical leadership of Pol Pot, Reuters reported. Matt Loughrey in Vice is not colourising S21 photographs.

  • A woman's brutally honest ad describing her Chihuahua as a '13-pound rage machine' has hundreds of people interested in adopting him

    Prancer hates men, kids, and other animals, but he's a loyal companion for a woman, according to his foster parent Tyfanee Fortuna.

  • Haiti's Moïse 'won't give up' on freeing kidnapped clergy

    A gang is demanding $1m in ransom for 10 people, most of them clergy, kidnapped on Sunday.

  • Several Minnesota Businesses Looted Sunday Also Were Ransacked in Last Year’s Riots

    Several stores ransacked after Sunday’s fatal police shooting in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota were vandalized and looted less than a year ago in the riots that ensued across the Twin Cities after George Floyd’s death in police custody. The Foot Locker, T-Mobile and GameStop stores in the city were among the stores looted last May, said Mark Allen, the president of the Brooklyn Center Business Association. He worries about the lasting impact this second go-round of rioting will have on the business community. “What would be the rationale or the reason that any of those businesses … would want to open in our community again?” Allen said in an interview with National Review. “It’s frustrating.” Allen called the shooting of 20-year-old Daunte Wright during a traffic stop Sunday afternoon, and the ensuing rioting and looting a “sad, sad, sad thing” that’s left him “shell shocked.” Wright, who had a warrant for his arrest, was shot when he attempted to flee a traffic stop. Body camera footage released by law enforcement on Monday appears to show that the officer who shot Wright with her gun incorrectly though she was firing a Taser stun gun instead. “I can understand mourning for that, and I can understand protesting for it,” Allen said. “But then on the flip side, these same people are running out of Foot Locker saying ‘Yay, I got a free pair of shoes because of this.’ It just doesn’t make sense.” Minnesota governor Tim Walz on Monday imposed a 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew on three Twin Cities counties – Hennepin, Ramsey and Anoka. He also had a message for potential lawbreakers. “For those who choose to go out and … exploit these tragedies for personal gain, you can rest assured that the largest police presence in Minnesota history will be prepared,” he said at a press conference. “You will be arrested. You will be charged.” Among the other Brooklyn Center stores that were ransacked after Sunday’s shooting are Walmart, T.J. Max, Five Below, Little Caesars, two municipal liquor stores, and a UPS store. “What are you looting at a UPS Store? What are you stealing? Office supplies? Packages for shipping?” Allen said. “On top of the looting, they shot the place up.” Allen said he found at least a dozen bullet holes in the UPS Store walls on Monday. “I know about guns. I’m a handgun owner,” he said. “You’re firing off like that, you could have a ricochet, they could have killed one of their looting friends.” Allen said he talked to the owners of the UPS Store, and they’re afraid to continue working in Brooklyn Center. And they’re already struggling with their insurance company over coverage. One local business owner, who declined to be named due to safety concerns, told National Review that he’s been struggling with increased crime in the area around the Shingle Creek Crossing mall for several months. He said his car was stolen in November, and since January at least three people have tried to access his office and rob him. He has signs in his windows indicating there is no money inside. The business owner said he plans to remove everything of value that he can from his office on Monday night in case there is more rioting and looting. “I can take what I can take, which is the laptops,” he said. James Leaman, the owner of Hero’s Barbershop in Brooklyn Center, said he was “just lucky” that his shop wasn’t broken into. His barbershop is just a couple of doors down from the GameStop and UPS Store that he described as “gone.” He has tint on his windows, he said, making it hard to see inside. Leaman said he was heading home on Sunday when he heard about the looting. “My store’s got a camera system, so I could see it on my phone, people running back and forth in front of my store, hitting the GameStop,” said Leaman. Leaman, who noted that he has just “a little bit of insurance,” said he believes the protests over the shooting have been infiltrated by “bad people starting stuff.” Allen said that despite the vandalism and looting after Sunday’s shooting, the “discontents” are a small portion of the population of Brooklyn Center and the Twin Cities generally. “I still believe,” he said, “and know from my own experience growing up in Minneapolis, on the north side, that the majority, the vast majority of people are pretty damned decent.”

  • World's wealthiest 'at heart of climate problem'

    The so-called “polluter elite” must change their lifestyles to tackle climate change, a report says.

  • China forces Jack Ma's Ant Group to restructure

    The overhaul will force the Alibaba-backed group to become a financial holding firm.

  • Police say fatal shooting of Daunte Wright appears to be accidental

    Officials in Brooklyn Center, Minn., say the female officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, during a traffic stop Sunday accidentally drew a handgun instead of a Taser when she killed him.

  • Cop who fatally shot Daunte Wright was a 26-year department veteran

    Police on Monday identified the officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, during a weekend traffic stop near Minneapolis as Kim Potter.Details: Potter has been with the Brooklyn Center Police Department for 26 years, the The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) said in an emailed statement.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe BCA said she's on standard administrative leave, but would not disclose any further details, citing the active investigation into Wright's death.The big picture: Wright was shot and killed during a traffic stop just before 2 p.m. Sunday in Brooklyn Center, about 10 miles from where George Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer last year.Police said earlier the officer had inadvertently pulled out her gun instead of a Taser.The Hennepin County medical examiner has said Wright died of a gunshot wound to the chest. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • New York to make $2.1B available for excluded workers, including undocumented immigrants. Here's how it works.

    New York is set to give payments to nearly 300,000 undocumented workers excluded from unemployment and other federal benefits during the pandemic.

  • White nationalist website calls Tucker Carlson’s ‘replacement’ rant ‘one of the best things Fox News has ever aired’

    The Fox News host has won the praise of an officially designated hate group after appearing to endorse the racist ‘replacement’ theory

  • The PlayStation 5 is getting its first major system update this week, but one much-requested feature is still missing

    Six months after the PlayStation 5 launched, Sony is giving the console its first major software update.

  • Companies that have containers on the Ever Given could have to help pay the up to $1 billion Egyptian authorities are demanding before the ship leaves the Suez Canal

    Three weeks after getting stuck, the Ever Given is still anchored in the Great Bitter Lake at the Suez Canal.