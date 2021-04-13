Daunte Wright's aunt: 'They murdered my nephew'

An emotional Naisha Wright, the aunt of Daunte Wright, who was killed by police after a traffic stop, said during a press conference on Tuesday that the police murdered her nephew. "My nephew's blood is on your hands," she later said.

Video Transcript

NAISHA WRIGHT: They murdered my nephew! She killed my nephew! Every pistol, every taser, it has a safety on it. She saw that she had to release that! I watched that video like everybody else watched that video. That woman held that gun out in front of her for a long damn time, a long damn time!

- Yes, she did.

NAISHA WRIGHT: My nephew was 20 years old. 20 years old! I don't care why nobody got to say about him. He was loved! He was ours! He came from us! My brother and my sister is hurt! Like I said, this is no broken home. This is no broken home. This is 23 years of love! 23! My nephew was 20! Did y'all not see my little great-nephew? Did y'all not see that beautiful baby? He is fatherless! Not over a mistake. Over murder! That's murder!

- Murder.

NAISHA WRIGHT: Say his name!

- Daunte Wright!

NAISHA WRIGHT: Say his name!

- Daunte Wright!

NAISHA WRIGHT: I wear this shirt. And the craziest thing is to find out today that my family has connections to this man, to this family. His girlfriend was a teacher for my nephew.

- My Lord.

NAISHA WRIGHT: My nephew was a lovable young man. His smile. Oh, lord, the most beautiful smile! Y'all took that! My nephew's blood is on your hands!

- Tell 'em, Naisha.

NAISHA WRIGHT: I've never seen my brother hurt like this before. Never! To hear my brother and to see my sister's pain, come on. Hold her accountable. Hold her higher than accountable!

You train people on this stuff. You train people on this stuff. 26 years. 26 years!

- Say whatever you want to say.

NAISHA WRIGHT: Y'all took him. They need to pay. She need to pay.