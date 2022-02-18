Daunte Wright's mother says she can 'never forgive' former officer Potter





Duante Wright's mother says she can "never forgive" former Brooklyn Center, Minn., police officer Kim Potter for killing her son.

Potter was convicted of first- and second-degree manslaughter in December after she shot and killed 20-year-old Wright in April, The Associated Press reported.

"She never once said his name [in trial]. And for that I'll never be able to forgive you. And I'll never be able to forgive you for what you've stolen from us," Katie Wright said.

"My life and my world will never ever be the same again," she added.

The incident occurred in April, 2021 when Wright was pulled over for expired license plate tags on his car and officers discovered he had a warrant out for his arrest in connection to a weapons possession charge.

Wright allegedly struggled with officers who tried to get him out of the car. During the interaction, Potter yelled "taser" but pulled out her gun instead, shooting and killing Wright.

The comment from Wright's mother came during Potter's sentencing hearing on Friday.

Prosecutors are arguing for a little more than seven years in prison for the former officer. Defense attorneys for Potter argue that she deserves probation because she has no prior criminal record and she showed remorse toward the situation.

The defense also argued she has been isolated in prison, and her mental health has declined. Her lawyer said prison guards told him it is too dangerous for Potter, as a former officer, to be with incarcerated with the general population.

Prosecutors have said if probation is given, Potter should spend a year in jail, 10 years on probation, have to meet with the family and speak to law enforcement about the dangers of confusing weapons, according to the AP. The defendants have agreed to those terms, but ultimately the judge will decide if Potter will face prison or probation.