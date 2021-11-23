Dauphin County to face trial for reported stalking, luring charge dismissed

Handcuffs

BEAVER — A charge of attempted luring a child into a motor vehicle was dismissed against a Dauphin County man at his preliminary hearing Tuesday.

Larry J. Davis, 63, of Hummelstown, will face trial for charges of stalking and harassment.

He was accused, according to police and court papers, of following two individuals around in a vehicle in Beaver Falls, and was originally reported for calling a 12-year-old to the vehicle in the original court papers.

