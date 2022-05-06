Dauphin County man sentenced 2-6 months for stalking incident in Beaver County

Gavel

BEAVER – A Dauphin County man was sentenced Wednesday to 2-6 months in the Beaver County Jail for a reported stalking incident in Beaver Falls.

Larry J. Davis, 63, of Hummelstown, pleaded guilty and was subsequently sentenced on charges of harassment and disorderly conduct.

Police reported that on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, 2021, Davis followed two children in a car near Ashes to Life Church, and attempted to coerce a then 12-year-old child into the vehicle.

Once on probation/parole, Davis is to have no contact, direct or indirect, with the minors, and refrain from going upon their property.

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: Dauphin County man sentenced 2-6 months for stalking incident