Dauphin County police investigating egging incident

SWATARA TOWNSHIP Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Lower Swatara Township are investigating an incident of criminal mischief involving a house getting egged.

According to Lower Swatara Township Police, officers were dispatched to a residence in the 1300 block of Pheasant Run Road in the Old Reliance Neighborhood for a report of criminal mischief. It was reported that a home in the area was “struck by a large amount of eggs.”, according to police.

Police are asking residents in the areas of Pheasant Run Road, Powderhorn Road, and Carriage House Road that have cameras to check to see if anything suspicious was recorded during the overnight hours from February 10 to February 11.

Anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the Lower Swatara Police at 717-939-0463 or 717-558-6900.

