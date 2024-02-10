Dauphin County police investigating two shootings

SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Dauphin County are investigating two separate shootings that took place between the evening of Feb. 9 and during the early morning hours of Feb. 10.

According to Susquehanna Township Police, the first incident took place in the 2400 block of Brown Street around 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb 9. Police say that one man was injured as a result of the shooting and is currently being treated. That investigation is ongoing and there is no danger or threat to the public.

The second shooting took place in the 200 block of Saddle Ridge Drive. Police said that this shooting is unrelated to the first one and occurred at 12:45 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 10. In this shooting, police said a man was injured and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. There is no danger to the public as this incident was isolated. The investigation also continues in this incident.

Anyone with information to provide on either case is asked to call Sgt Tarasi at 717-909-9259 or email her at ltarasi@susquehannatwp.com.

