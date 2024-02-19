Dauphin County steak & sea house restaurant now closed

HUMMLESTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A long-time steak and sea house restaurant in Dauphin County recently closed its doors.

The Hoss’s Steak and Sea House in Hummelstown, located at 9009 Bridge Street in Swatara Township, recently closed its doors and is now listed for sale for $1.15 million.

According to Hoss’s, this location first opened its doors back in 1992 and also survived the major flood which took place back in 2011.

“We would like to thank the wonderful community for supporting us for so long, it was truly our pleasure to serve you. We also thank our many Hossome employees throughout the years who graciously provided our guests with HOSS’pitality and quality meals.” Billie Jo Walls, President Hoss’s Steak and Sea House said.

According to the listing from Coldwell Banker Realty, the sale of this 1.61-acre property includes an 11,260-square-foot building with enough seating to accommodate upwards of 340 customers at a time.

Currently, the property is under contract to be sold.

The Hoss’s Steak and Sea House officially closed on Monday, February 19. The company says that their employees at the Hummelstown location were given severance pay and are eligible to relocate to another Hoss’s location.

Additionally, employees are eligible for unemployment benefits.

To date, Hoss’s operates 28 restaurants total and offers several locations in the Harrisburg area, which you can check out by clicking here.

