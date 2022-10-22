Dauphin man charged with arson, third-degree murder stemming from separate incidents

Oct. 22—ELIZABETHVILLE — State police at Lykens charged a 44-year-old Elizabethville man with third-degree murder stemming from an investigation into a crash that occurred at 1534 S. River Road in Reed Twp., Dauphin County, around 4:40 a.m. March 18.

Police said Rindy Lee Martin was also charged with homicide by vehicle while DUI, homicide by motor vehicle, DUI-controlled substance and other criminal offenses.

At the time the charges were filed Thursday, Martin was already in Dauphin County Prison on arson charges filed the day before.

Police said the charges filed Thursday are the result of a crash that caused the death of Stephen Gimmi, 43, of Halifax.

Police said Martin was driving at a high rate of speed on South River Road when he lost control of his vehicle and struck a vehicle driven by Gimmi in the southbound lane.

Gimmi was trapped in his car and pronounced dead at the scene by a member of the Dauphin County Coroner's Office.

Police said Martin was arraigned in Dauphin County Prison, pending a preliminary hearing set for Nov. 29. Bail on the homicide charges was denied.

Martin was jailed Wednesday on $100,000 bail set by Magisterial District Judge Rebecca Margerum stemming from an incident on Oct. 9, when he allegedly set fires inside an occupied home.

Police charged Martin with felony offenses of arson-danger of death or bodily injury, arson-inhabited buildings or structures and arson-endangering property-reckless endangerment of inhabited buildings; and a summary offense of dangerous burning.

Police said they were in the area of 50 N. Market St. around 6:20 p.m. when they were approached by a juvenile asking for help at the residence at 42 N. Market St., because Martin was inside and had lit several fires.

Police said their investigation determined that Martin lit items on fire inside the home, but the fires were extinguished by other residents.

In a separate incident around 8:30 a.m. Oct. 9 at the 42 N. Market St. home, police charged Martin with providing false information to law enforcement.

Martin was charged with misusing the 911 emergency services number several times by calling it so someone can get him dressed and provide him a meal.