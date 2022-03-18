Davante Adams allows Raiders to keep pace in AFC West arms race
USA TODAY Sports Mike Jones breaks down the blockbuster trade that sends Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders and what it means for the Green Bay Packers going forward.
USA TODAY Sports Mike Jones breaks down the blockbuster trade that sends Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders and what it means for the Green Bay Packers going forward.
The Packers no longer have to worry about getting receiver Davante Adams signed to a long-term deal. They do have to worry about replacing him. Green Bay is sending Adams to the Raiders, according to multiple reports. The Packers will receive two 2022 draft choices in return, including the Raiders’ first-round pick, Adam Schefter of [more]
What does the shocking Davante Adams trade mean for the star WR as well as his old and new team? Matt Harmon examines all the fantasy football angles to the blockbuster deal.
The Las Vegas Raiders reportedly are trading for Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams and giving him a new five-year contract.
Packers teammates were both surprised about the news and happy for Davante Adams, who was traded to the Raiders on Thursday night. Here are some social media reactions.
The man faces charges after he was accused of assaulting the referee.
Our readers share their opinions on a variety of topics
A blockbuster trade in the NFL will reunite former Fresno State Bulldogs Davante Adams and Derek Carr in Las Vegas.
During Super Bowl week we asked NFL stars where Davante Adams would land this offseason and many correctly predicted the Las Vegas Raiders.
Michigan basketball just received a huge blow for its game against the Rams on Thursday.
The ‘Property From The Archives of Alex Lifeson’ auction is taking place on May 20 - May 22 in New York as well as virtually.
The former "Bachelorette" is the latest star to be spotted in the celeb-approved swimwear brand.
She also confirmed that she'll return for the franchise's next installment.
Assist of the Night: Cory Joseph - March 17, 2022
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Instagram/TwitterChris Cuomo’s bromance with Don Lemon appears to be completely over, taking an especially ugly turn Wednesday when the disgraced anchor threw his former CNN “brother” under the bus in an effort to extract $125 million from the network.Cuomo demanded the nine-figure sum from CNN in an arbitration filing, claiming damages for breach of contract, lost wages, and what he alleged was an assassination of his character following an u
Sydney Sweeney is joining Dakota Johnson in Madame Web, the Sony Pictures spinoff centered on the Spider-Man character. S.J. Clarkson is set to direct the feature, based on a screenplay written by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless. Introduced in 1980’s The Amazing Spider-Man No. 210, Madame Web is a clairvoyant mutant who specializes in predicting […]
Disney Vacation Club, the timeshare segment of The Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS), plans to expand its offerings at Disney's Polynesian Village Resort. The theme park giant will add a new villas building, recreation offerings and dining options to the existing resort by 2024. The new resort addition will follow the inspired Pacific Island feel of the Polynesian Village Resort, according to a news release.
Former Packers WR Davante Adams, who was traded to the Raiders, cashed in on a new deal that will make him the NFL's highest-paid at the position.
As the war rages on, San Diegans are finding new ways to help Ukranians fight for their country. Now, one Coronado woman is trying to collect as many tourniquets as she can before flying across the world to deliver them.
After Dolly Parton declined to be included on the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's induction ballot, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame issued a statement Thursday.
About 4 million barrels per day of Russian oil will been sidelined for the long-term, leaving a hole in supply, Andurand said.