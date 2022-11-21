How Davante Adams saved Derek Carr in the tunnel after the Raiders’ win over Broncos

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr connected with Davante Adams for a 35-yard touchdown to give Las Vegas a 22-16 victory over the Broncos on Sunday.

After the touchdown, the Raiders, led by Carr, went to celebrate in one of the stadium’s tunnel exits.

Only one problem: It was the tunnel for the Broncos. Not the Raiders.

Adams to the rescue.

“I did save Derek a little bit,” Adams said. “He almost pulled us into the wrong tunnel. He was a little excited and I’m like, ‘Yeah, I’m excited, too, but we gotta go this way. Wrong tunnel.’ We had a little pow-wow and the whole squad over there. It was cool.”

Las Vegas Raiders players celebrate after an NFL game against the Denver Broncos in Denver, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022.

The Raiders got into position for the game-winner after a 33-yard pass to Foster Moreau brought the ball to the Broncos 35-yard line.

Next play was game over.

Adams finished the game with seven receptions for 141 yards and two touchdowns. Carr completed 23 of 37 for 307 yards and the two TDs with a passer rating 106.5.