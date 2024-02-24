Dave Bautista pledges reward after puppies tossed from vehicle

The Humane Society of Tampa Bay took to Instagram Friday looking for information on who tossed three puppies from a car.

“THEY DESERVE JUSTICE AND WE WANT ANSWERS: $10,000 REWARD,” the post began.

Soon, a famous animal lover was on board to help. Marvel actor and former professional wrestler Dave Bautista, who lives in Tampa, has offered an additional $5,000 to the Humane Society’s reward for information on who threw the puppies from a vehicle in Tampa. One of the puppies died, and the other two were injured.

The Humane Society’s post reads that on late Wednesday night, three 8-week-old pointer/hound mix puppies were thrown from a car to the side of a dead-end road off Bearss Avenue. While the pups all survived the impact, one was hit by a different car and died. A person who lives nearby found the puppies and called the Humane Society’s rescue team. The two surviving puppies suffered minor injuries and broken bones.

Bautista commented on the post:

“This makes me sick to my stomach. And when it happens in my own community, I can’t help but take it personally. I’d love to contribute another $5,000 to this reward.”

In 2021, Bautista offered a $5,000 reward for information on the abuser of the puppy he adopted from the Humane Society. Celebrity friends and others who saw the story more than doubled the reward.

The surviving pups are named Luke and Leia and are being cared for by the Humane Society’s medical team. Anyone with information can call (813) 625-0910 or email communications@humanesocietytampa.org.