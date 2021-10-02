Dave Bautista shares pic of nose broken by Daniel Craig while filming 'Spectre'

Dave Bautista is showing off his battle scars.

The actor, 52, took to Twitter earlier this week to share an image of himself with a broken nose.

Despite his previous career being in the WWE, Bautista obtained the injury on the set of "Spectre," a James Bond flick starring Daniel Craig.

The image came in response to a tweet from movie news outlet Fandom's tweet recalling that Bautista's nose was broken by Craig while they were filming a scene for the movie.

DAVE BAUTISTA ADOPTS ABUSED AND ABANDONED PUPPY, PLEDGES $5,000 TO FIND THE PERSON RESPONSIBLE

The outlet shared a quote that Craig gave while revealing the incident: "I heard this crack. And I went 'Oh God no!' and ran away, because I thought he was going to come after me."

DANIEL CRAIG SAYS HE WAS 'JOKING' WHEN HE SAID HE'D RATHER COMMIT SELF-HARM THAN PLAY JAMES BOND AGAIN

In his selfie from the time, Bautista looked deadpan at the camera, though his nose was notably crooked and his shirt collar and tie looked slightly disheveled as well.

"I dug this up," he wrote alongside the pic. "I took this right after I got cleaned up."

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 01: (L-R) Actors Christoph Waltz, Sam Smith, Daniel Craig and Dave Bautista attend a photo call to promote the new film "Spectre" on November 1, 2015 in Mexico City, Mexico. () Photo by Victor Chavez/WireImage

He added a laughing emoji to his post, seemingly laughing off the incident and indicating that there's no bad blood between himself and his former co-star.

"Spectre" was released in 2015 and featured Bautista as an assassin named Mr. Hinx, who is employed by an organization of terrorists. Hinx encounters Bond a number of times in the film.

DAVE BAUTISTA WON’T STAR AS DRAX THE DESTROYER CHARACTER AFTER ‘GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 3’

Notably, the actor only says a single word in the entire movie – a four-letter one.

"I thought it’d be great if he never spoke," Bautista told Yahoo in 2016.

The line – "S--t" – comes moments before his character is flung from a moving train car, presumably killing him.

"The dialogue thing was constantly a conversation [throughout production]," the former WWE star revealed. "And oftentimes a joke. Like we’d say it jokingly, 'What if he never spoke?'… Or I thought it’d be great if right before he went to speak, then he was yanked off. And then we went back and forth, and [director Sam Mendes] thought for a minute that maybe Hinx would say something just really profound. [We came up with something] really profound, but it didn’t fit the scene at all."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Craig also broke his leg while filming the movie.