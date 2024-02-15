Clarksville is preparing to add another entertainment option as construction begins on Dave & Buster's for arcade and skee ball enthusiasts who enjoy upscale bar food.

Governor's Mall visitors will soon begin to see construction on Dave & Buster's restaurant/bar.

The “Eat, Drink, Play and Watch" entertainment destination will sit on nearly 35,000 square feet behind Burlington and HomeGoods, with entrances outside the mall and in the food court.

Dave & Buster's is coming to Clarksville, the fifth location in Tennessee.

Joe Bell, director of corporate communications of Cafaro, the mall's owner/management, said Dave & Buster's is set to open in late 2024.

"Governor’s Square Mall is thrilled to welcome this exciting new entertainment destination, which will transform the front of the mall," said Bell. "Over the next few months we look forward to sharing more exciting changes coming to the mall that will enhance the experience for its guests.

"More details about these dramatic changes will soon be revealed."

This will be the fifth Dave & Buster's in Tennessee, with one in Chattanooga, Sevierville, Memphis and Nashville.

Kenya Anderson is a reporter for The Leaf-Chronicle.

This article originally appeared on Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle: Dave & Buster's coming to Governor's Mall in Clarksville