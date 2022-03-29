Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) usually provides people with a great time but for investors this week, the fun was somewhat muted.

The Dallas, Texas-based owner and operator of entertainment and dining venues whose slogan is "Eat, Drink, Play!" - underwhelmed Wall Street on Monday when it released financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021, which ended Jan. 30. Quarterly earnings failed to meet analyst estimates by 13.3%. Sales did too, by 6%. In addition, the companys share price dropped 8.3% following the announcement, ending the extended session at $39.55.





The positivity seemed to return on Tuesday morning. At around 11 a.m. Eastern, shares had bounced back to trade at $46.70, a gain of 8.30% or $3.58 per share.

Dave & Buster's: Eat, Drink, Play, Disappoint

Earnings for the fourth quarter were 52 cents per share, again below the consensus estimate of 60 cents. On the plus side, the bottom line was better than last years $1.19 per-share loss. Reported revenue was $343.1 million, a gain of an eye-catching 193.7% year over year. But the top line also fell behind estimates of $365.1 million.

As of Jan. 30, all of the companys 142 stores in the United States and Puerto Rico were open, including one new store that opened during the quarter. The companys two Canadian stores were required by provincial mandate to temporarily close in early January. Both Canadian stores reopened in early fiscal 2022.

Comparable store sales declined 2.6% compared with the same period in 2019, excluding 14 stores located in markets that had vaccine mandates during the quarter. Including all stores, comparable store sales decreased 6.8% compared with the same period in 2019.

Net income totaled $25.7 million, or 52 cents per diluted share, compared with net loss of $56.8 million, or $1.19 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2020 and net income of $25 million, or 80 cents per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Story continues

Adjusted Ebitda increased 12.7% from two years ago to $87.7 million, or 25.5% of revenue, compared with an adjusted Ebitda loss of $16 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 and adjusted Ebitda of $77.8 million, or 22.4% of revenue, in the fourth quarter of 2019.

For the full fiscal year, the company said revenue decreased 3.7% from 2019 to $1.30 billion. It was up, however, from $436.5 million in 2020. Overall comparable store sales decreased 10.6% compared with the same period in 2019. Net income totaled $108.6 million, or $2.21 per diluted share, compared with net loss of $207.0 million, or a loss of $4.75 per share, last year and net income of $100.3 million, or $2.94 per diluted share, two years ago.

Adjusted Ebitda increased 14.1% from two years ago to $351.7 million, or 27.0% of revenue, compared with an adjusted Ebitda loss of $81.3 million in 2020 and adjusted Ebitda of $308.2 million, or 22.8% of revenue, in 2019.

In a statment, Dave & Buster's Chairman and Interim CEO Kevin Sheehan praised the "strong" results.

Fiscal 2021 was a demanding year but our store management teams and all of our team members rose to the challenge working tirelessly to return our stores to fully operational status," he said. "Despite continuing headwinds from Covid-19 (including vaccine requirements in certain markets), we saw strong sales across our stores in fiscal 2021. We also generated a double-digit adjusted Ebitda increase in the year driven, in part, by our strong focus on process improvement and lean initiatives across our business. This company has significant upside potential and with our continued focus on innovation, growth and value creation, we are driving toward unlocking that value. We are optimistic about the future and look forward to sharing our ongoing progress with everyone.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

